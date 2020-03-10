Who’s the daddy? Tommie Hoban back training with Aberdeen after birth of daughter

Defender Tommie Hoban was today set to return to Aberdeen having travelled down to England at the weekend for the birth of his baby daughter.

The Republic of Ireland international trained with the Dons on Thursday and Friday as manager Derek McInnes assesses his fitness.

Former Watford stopper Hoban returned to England on Friday evening for the birth and will resume training with the Reds at Cormack Park today.

Hoban, 26, is a free agent having been released by Premier League side Watford last summer.

He suffered a cruciate ligament injury that required surgery while on loan at Aberdeen last February.

After a year out Hoban is back in full training and if he can prove his full fitness it is understood Aberdeen will offer a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Following confirmation Scott McKenna is set to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear, McInnes invited Hoban to the Granite City to train with the Reds.

Meanwhile, McInnes hailed midfielder Lewis Ferguson as “outstanding”.

The 20-year-old produced another impressive performance when Aberdeen battled back from a goal behind to overcome 10-man Hibs 3-1 at Pittodrie.

Ferguson has made a huge impact at Pittodrie since joining in summer 2018 from Hamilton for around £250,000 in development compensation.

The Scotland U21 international immediately forced his way into McInnes’ starting line-up in his debut season and has stayed there ever since.

McInnes said: “I am running out of things to say about Lewis.

“He can do everything and is outstanding. Lewis ran the game and drove us on.”

January signing Dylan McGeouch returned to the starting line-up for the clash against Hibs and partnered Funso Ojo in a sitting midfield two.

McInnes said: “Dylan and Funso upped the game and played it in the manner they needed to.”

Summer signing Craig Bryson was an unused substitute, having returned to the squad after missing the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Bryson was left out of that game on the artificial surface at Rugby Park as a precaution as the midfielder has recently returned from a three-month absence following ankle surgery.

McInnes said: “We struggled for midfield options in the first half of the season due to injuries.

“McGeouch, Ferguson and Ojo did the right thing against Hibernian and controlled proceedings.

“In the wider areas we carried a threat and we started to get presence in the box and put on pressure

“Against Hibs I thought we came out on top in midfield.”