Who was in the side when Aberdeen’s Andy Considine last represented Scotland before Slovakia game and where are they now?

Andy Considine earned rave reviews for his Scotland debut on Sunday night and subsequent emotional post-match interview. But it had been 12 long years since the Aberdeen stalwart had been involved with Scotland.

Considine became the oldest player to make his debut for the national team since Ronnie Simpson in 1967, when manager Steve Clarke handed him his first cap against Slovakia at the age of 33.

The Banchory native last featured for Scotland at the age of 21 in qualifying for the 2008 under-21 European Championships. Considine started in a 3-1 win against Slovenia at Falkirk under the stewardship of Billy Stark, with a brace from Steven Fletcher and another from Garry Kenneth.

But who else was in that side and where are they now?

Jamie MacDonald – A Scottish Cup winner with Hearts, MacDonald went on to play for Falkirk, Queen of the South, Kilmarnock and Alloa before joining Raith Rovers this summer.

Scott Cuthbert – Capped while he was a youngster at Celtic, Cuthbert left Parkhead in 2009 for Swindon Town. Played more than 100 times for Leyton Orient and Luton Town before joining current club Stevenage in 2018.

Garry Kenneth – The centre-back was highly-rated at Dundee United and won the Scottish Cup in 2010. He made his senior debut against Sweden in 2010. Turned out for Bristol Rovers and Brechin City before injury curtailed his professional career. Played part-time for Carnoustie, Forfar Albion and Lochee United.

Andy Considine – Racked up more than 500 appearances for hometown club Aberdeen and considered a club legend by Dons fans.

Lee Wallace – Played 160 times for Hearts after coming through their youth system. Joined Rangers in 2011 and clocked up a further 256 appearances during an eight-year spell at Ibrox. Now at QPR, Wallace has 10 senior caps.

Scott Arfield – A product of the Falkirk academy, Arfield played in England for eight years with Huddersfield Town and Burnley before heading north to join Rangers in 2018. Represents Canada at international level gaining eligibility through his father.

Kevin McDonald – The Dundonian had left his native Dark Blues to sign for Burnley in the summer before this game. He played in the Premier League under Owen Coyle and Kevin Laws before stints in the second and third tier with Sheffield United and Wolves. Been at Fulham since 2016 and won the first of five senior caps against Costa Rica in 2018.

Charlie Mulgrew – Mulgrew was an Aberdeen team-mate of Considine’s when the pair were selected for this squad. A long playing career has seen him turn out for Celtic, Wolves, Blackburn and Wigan, as well as amassing 44 international caps. Last played for Scotland in the 4-0 defeat to Russia in October 2019.

Ross McCormack – The 34-year-old started out at Rangers and then Motherwell, before earning a move to England. Played for Cardiff, Leeds, Fulham and Aston Villa in the Championship and briefly returned to Fir Park in 2018-19. Has won 13 Scotland caps and signed for Aldershot Town last month.

Steven Lennon – The Rangers product made a handful of appearances for the first-time before short spells at Partick Thistle, Lincoln City, Dundalk and Newport County. Reborn after moving to Iceland in 2011, Lennon has been prolific for FH for the last six seasons.

Steven Fletcher – Played more than 150 times for Hibernian and earned a move to Burnley in 2009. Gained extensive English Premier League experience with Wolves and Sunderland before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2016. Now at Stoke City, Fletcher has 10 goals in 33 games for Scotland and last featured against Israel in November 2018.

Substitutes:

Jamie Hamill – Started out at Kilmarnock before joining Hearts in 2011. Returned to Rugby Park after the Jambos’ relegation three years later and has also turned out for Queen of the South and Stranraer.

David Robertson – Came through Dundee United’s youth system before leaving in 2011. Played for St Johnstone, Morton, Livingston and Ayr United, before finishing at Cowdenbeath in 2017.

Calum Elliot – Made more than 100 appearances for Hearts and had loans at Motherwell, Livingston and Dundee. A short stint in Lithuania with Zalgiris preceded runs at Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers. Now manager of junior side Tranent.