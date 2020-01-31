Who is Aberdeen’s new Venezuelan right-back Ronald Hernandez?

Aberdeen announced a shock deadline day addition earlier this afternoon, with Venezuelan international right-back Ronald Hernandez joining the Pittodrie outfit on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Born in Barinas, a city in Venezuela’s north-west, the 22-year-old made more than 50 appearances in Norway’s top-flight for Stabaek over three campaigns.

He joined there on another four-and-a-half-year deal from Zamora, who play in the Primera Division in his homeland, after impressing when Venezuela finished second in the 2017 Under-20 World Cup. He played every minute of the tournament in South Korea, where his team lost 1-0 in the final to England.

There are a few highlight videos doing the rounds of the South American in action, including at the Under-20s World Cup, where he shows more than a little willingness to get forward and plenty of skill to beat players:

Stabaek finished mid-table in the 2019 Eliteserien, but Hernandez is clearly highly-rated by the Dons hierarchy. They’ve paid an undisclosed fee for him, with Derek McInnes revealing he and his staff have watched his development for some time.

The club have made history this afternoon by completing the signing of their first ever @FVF_Oficial international. Ronald Hernandez is joining the club on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Read more ➡ https://t.co/RoRPcTXcZU#StandFree pic.twitter.com/KqjWrwrmVF — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 31, 2020

Hernandez also has 15 caps for his country’s senior side, and started the quarter-final of the Copa America last summer against Argentina – with the opposition team featuring the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. Argentina won the game 2-0.

Here are some images from that tournament: