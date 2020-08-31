Who are Aberdeen’s Europa League rivals Viking FK?

Aberdeen will play Viking FK in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Norwegians will host the Dons at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger on Thursday, September 17 in a one-legged tie following today’s draw in Switzerland. Their stadium has an artificial surface.

Derek McInnes’ team destroyed Runavik of the Faroe Islands 6-0 at Pittodrie in the first qualifying round last week – this will surely be a sterner test of the Reds’ group stage ambitions.

Viking were fifth in last year’s Eliteserien and won the Norwegian Cup, however, they look set to finish lower in the 2020 campaign, having only managed five wins in their first 16 fixtures.

They currently sit below Stabaek – the side Aberdeen bought Venezuelan right-back Ronald Hernandez from in January.

Viking are currently bossed by Bjarne Berntsen, a former defender at the club and Norwegian international, who is in charge for a third spell. Among his squad are Kosovo internationals Zymer Bytyqi and Ylldren Ibrahimaj, as well as New Zealand cap Joe Bell and Iceland defender Axel Andrésson.

Winger Yann-Erik de Lanlay and forward Veton Berisha have both played for the Norwegian national team.

Aberdeen and Viking met each other three times to contest the Energy Cities Community Cup in 2015, 2013 and 2012, with the Dons winning on every occasion.

Only the 2012 game took place in Stavanger, with late goals from youngsters Cammy Smith and Jordon Brown the difference for Craig Brown’s Aberdeen.

Subsequent meetings in the Granite City ended 3-2 and 2-0 to McInnes’ team.