Where have Aberdeen’s released youth academy players and graduates ended up?

We’re into the final few hours of what has been a strange summer transfer window due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the lower leagues in Scotland set to kick off in just a couple of weeks, we have reached a point where most clubs are close to shaping their squads for the new campaign. Many will have spent the last period searching the larger-than-normal pool of free agents for players who they believe can add something to their team.

At the end of the 2019/20 season, as is always the case at any top-flight club, but with need perhaps intensified by the financial impact of Covid-19, Aberdeen released a cohort of youth academy players or players who had graduated through the youth academy into the first-team set-up.

Some of their next moves have made the headlines, especially in the cases of Danny Rogers and Frank Ross. But others may have flown under the radar for fans.

Where have Aberdeen’s released players ended up?

Danny Rogers, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock)

Northern Irish keeper Rogers, 26, who spent close to a decade at the Dons, has remained pretty visible to supporters – as he’s signed for Premiership rivals Killie.

Rogers played against the Reds in their 1-0 home win on September 12.

Chris Antoniazzi, midfielder (Forfar Athletic)

Ex-Cove Rangers loanee Antoniazzi, 20, hasn’t moved too far. The attacking midfielder – who also spent time in Celtic’s academy – has moved down the A90 to Forfar, where he signed a one-year deal.

Kyle Dalling, defender (Forfar Athletic)

Portlethen’s Dalling, 18, has earned a short-term contract at Station Park after impressing in pre-season for Stuart Malcolm’s team.

Luc Bollan, defender (Brechin City)

Centre-back Bollan, 20, who is the son of Cowdenbeath boss Gary, has joined League Two Brechin City.

Bollan spent time on loan at Peterhead during his time in the Pittodrie youth set-up.

Brechin boss Mark Wilson told the club’s website: “In Luc we’ve got a centre half who is strong, commanding and comes from a great pedigree in the Aberdeen academy.

“He’s probably unfortunate not to get a new contract there due to the pandemic but it’s worked in our favour.

“He’s a real leader with a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing him perform at the Glebe.”



Frank Ross, midfielder (Go Ahead Eagles)

Ross, 22, was well known to Dons fans after scoring a stunning free-kick for the first team against Rangers, however, his time at Pittodrie was ruined by niggling injuries.

He has signed for Dutch second-tier side Go Ahead Eagles after impressing on trial.

Lloyd Robertson, defender (Clyde)

Robertson, a 19-year-old defensive-minded midfielder, has joined the Bully Wee, with boss Danny Lennon telling the club’s site: “We are pleased to have signed Lloyd from Aberdeen.

“He is a player we believe has a great deal of potential to develop into a quality defensive midfielder, while also being equally comfortable playing in the back four.

“We look forward to continuing his football education and harnessing his energy here at Clyde.”

Sebastian Ross, midfielder (Cove Rangers)

Ross, 20, whose brother Ethan is still on the Dons books, has moved across the city to compete for a place in Cove’s stacked midfield with the likes of Connor Scully and Fraser Fyvie.

Still to find clubs: Jack Chessor, midfielder; Sean Linden, midfielder; David Dangana, forward; Sam Jackson, goalkeeper; Kieran Shanks, forward.