Where do Aberdeen still need to strengthen ahead of new season?

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has made a lot of changes to the playing squad since the end of last season.

There were several departures at the end of a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, where the Dons struggled to score goals and former boss Derek McInnes lost his job.

During the off-season, and ahead of what is the 2021/22 season curtain-raiser at home to Swede’s BK Hacken on July 22 in the Europa Conference League, Glass has already bought in midfielder Scott Brown, as a player-coach, strikers Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez, midfielder Teddy Jenks, centre-half Declan Gallagher and right-back Jack Gurr.

However, there’s been plenty of debate among the Red Army on social media about what the Reds still need to be competitive – both in Europe and domestically – next season, as Glass attempts to provide not only free-flowing, but winning football.

Here our two Aberdeen writers, Sean Wallace and Paul Third, have their say about what pieces of the puzzle are still to be found this summer.

Sean Wallace: Another striker and centre-back is the minimum requirement

Stephen Glass has indicated the majority of his summer transfer work is done, but I wouldn’t expect him to go into a campaign where Aberdeen are fighting on two fronts – domestically and in Europe – with just two senior strikers.

There’s got to be another striker coming in.

Defensively, I think there’s got to be another centre-back as well. Those two additions will be the minimum requirement going forward.

In midfield, the Dons have plenty of options.

You can’t forget Funso Ojo is back from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

Regardless what people thought about Ojo last season, in his first few months with Aberdeen he looked good, although he tailed off at the start of the 2020/21 campaign. Under the right circumstances and the right manager, Ojo could be a strong player for Aberdeen going forward.

Dylan McGeouch, so often injured in his Dons career so far, also showed towards the end of last term he can be an asset in midfield for the club.

But yes, definitely another striker and centre-back, and they could do with another full-back as well probably, because they are quite light there.

Paul Third: Another striker needed, of course, but there’s an obvious issue at left-back

Ask an Aberdeen fan where they think they need more depth and you will find most will point to the forward line.

It’s hard to disagree with that sentiment and it does seem the striking options are somewhat limited for Dons boss Stephen Glass with Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas the two recognised options.

There is youngster Michael Ruth and a multitude of wide players in Connor McLennan, Jonny Hayes, Niall McGinn and Matty Kennedy to choose from and it may be that Glass believes some of them can provide different attacking options in the final third.

Defensive cover at left-back looks in need of addressing, however.

Jack Mackenzie is a talented young player, but with Andy Considine likely to join Declan Gallagher in central defence, it does seem as if a lot of responsibility will be put on his young shoulders as it stands.

Jack Gurr has been signed to challenge Calvin Ramsay, but – based on the assumption Hayes will be pushed forward to an attacking role again this season – the left flank in comparison looks a little light.