Where are Aberdeen’s 2014/15 SPFL Development League champions now?

Today marks five years since Aberdeen’s youngsters were crowned SPFL Development League champions without kicking a ball as Celtic slipped out of the title race.

The 2014/15 team, managed by current Dons Reserves boss Paul Sheerin, won 24 out of 30 matches over the campaign, and received the trophy on May 5 2015 after their Pittodrie win over Dunfermline, in front of a healthy crowd of 1,854 fans.

But where are some of the players, most under 20 years old at the time, who starred during the glory season?

Robbie Mutch

6ft 4in goalkeeper Mutch, 21, left Aberdeen in 2017 – after a loan spell at Arbroath – and has since been picked up by Falkirk.

Mutch made his first-team debut under now-Cove manager Paul Hartley, before loan spells at Dumbarton and Highland League Deveronvale.

However, he played 26 games for the Bairns in the 2019/20 League One season before it was prematurely brought to a close, with Falkirk finishing second.

Kieran Gibbons

Midfielder Gibbons captained the development side during their season of success, however, he only featured once for the first team, in an away win at Partick Thistle.

Now 25, he has spent time at then-Championship Livingston, and League Two Stenhousemuir since leaving Pittodrie, but is now in his second spell at Lowland League East Kilbride.

Lukas Culjak

German-Croatian defender Culjak, 26, was snapped up by the AFC academy after spells with European giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The centre-back paired both Scott McKenna and Michael Rose in the development side.

He was loaned out to Brechin City in the last few months of his Dons spell after failing to break into the first team, and spent time with Croatian outfit HNK Cibalia Vinkovci after leaving Pittodrie.

Michael Rose

Since leaving Pittodrie for Ayr United in summer 2016, 24-year-old centre-half Rose has developed as a player and made 40 total appearances in season 2017/18 as the Honest Men romped League One to get up into the Scottish Championship, conceding just 42 goals in the process.

The following season, Rose played 44 times, with Ayr conceding only 38, finishing fourth and entering the Premiership play-offs as a result.

Following his move to Coventry City on a two-year deal in the summer, Rose, has played 39 times across all competitions under Mark Robins’ – showing versatility in adapting to the demands of both a back four and back three – with Coventry currently top of the English League One table and on course to reach the second tier.

It has even been suggested Rose could be in line for his first Scotland call-up in soon.

Scott Wright

Wright, 22, is one of the few players on this list who has made an impact on the Aberdeen first team, although not yet as big a mark as some would’ve hoped.

The attacking midfielder has been in and out of first team since 2014-15 and shown flashes of ability across his 59 competitive appearances and five goals, punctuated by a loan spell at Championship Dundee last term.

He is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Scott McKenna

Although Rose above and Lawrence Shankland later are making headlines, McKenna, 23, is the stand-out performer on this list to this point – from an Aberdeen perspective anyway.

The centre-back, made a few appearances and had a loan spell at relegated Ayr United in 2016, however, he has been a mainstay of Derek McInnes’ first 11 since coming into the team in the 2017/18 season for a game against Motherwell.

He has earned 13 Scotland caps so far, including wearing the armband in Mexico’s famed Azteca Stadium, and has been the subject of several multi-million bids from clubs down south.

Lawrence Shankland

Another player who needs little introduction, striker Shankland, 24, didn’t cut it at Pittodrie, despite making 17 first-team appearances. He has himself admitted a lack of fitness played a part in this.

He has since managed to hit the same goalscoring levels he showed in development football at both Ayr United and Dundee United, who romped the Championship this season with Shankland scoring 25 goals.

The scoring machine netted on his Hampden debut for Scotland against San Marino – his second cap.

Cammy Smith

Smith, now on-loan from Dundee United at Dundalk, is another player who showed flashes of first team potential at Pittodrie, with four goals in 89 first-team appearances. He even played in the 2014 League Cup final win over Caley Thistle.

However, the 24-year-old left Pittodrie permanently for St Mirren, where he had been on loan, in 2017, and helped drive them to the 2017/18 Championship title, scoring 12 times in 45 appearances.

Smith was offloaded back down to the Championship, joining previous loan club Dundee United, where he spent a year before the Dundalk move.

Cem Felek

German-born attacker Felek, now 23, had spent time in Eintrach Frankfurt’s academy – among others – before coming to Pittodrie. He was even linked to Barcelona.

Despite clearly having a good pedigree as a juvenile, the Turkish and Azeri youth international only ever made the first team bench for the Dons, and has since spent time in Turkey.

In the 2017/18 season he played for RoPS Rovaniemi, the Finns Aberdeen met in this year’s Europa League qualifiers, before spells in Germany, Estonia, Finland again and Cyprus.

Jamie Henry

Henry, 23, is another youngster who left Pittodrie without a competitive appearance to his name.

He joined loan club Arbroath on a permanent basis in the summer of 2017, before being sold to Annan, then moving, as a free agent, to Brechin.

Henry made 26 appearances for Pollok FC in the 2019/10 campaign. Pollok, alongside Kilwinning, were one of the sides above Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Junior Football Association West Premiership, who – because of games in hand – ended up losing out on the title to Auchinleck when the association declared the season over due to coronavirus.

Aaron Norris

Midfielder Norris, 22, joined Peterhead after impressing boss Jim McInally during a loan spell.

However, he has since made a subsequent loan spell with Highland League Formartine United permanent.

Frank Ross

Wide man Ross, 22, announced himself to the whole of the Red Army in December 2017 when he scored a sumptuous free-kick against Rangers, and has gone on to make 14 first-team appearances.

However, it was clearly felt by Derek McInnes and his staff that time out on loan would do the young Ross good, with spells at both Morton and Ayr United following.

Ross came back to Pittodrie from Somerset Park early due to a back injury and has remained on the sidelines since.

Daniel Harvie

Defender Harvie made five substitute appearances for Aberdeen before leaving Pittodrie in 2018.

The Scotland youth international, 21, has since signed for Championship Ayr United and made 33 appearances last season.

Kalvin Orsi

Winger Orsi, 23, left Aberdeen in 2016 without making a first-team appearance.

After a season at St Mirren, where he was loaned out to Queen’s Park, he spent two years at then-Championship Brechin City and is currently at Greenock Morton.

He made 14 appearances last term, scoring twice, as Morton finished in the middle of the second tier.

Marcus Campanile

Another midfielder without a competitive appearance for the Dons, Campanile moved across the Atlantic to study after leaving Pittodrie.

He continued to play “soccer”, first for Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, in the US, then K-W United (of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada) in the USL Premier Development League, before being recruited for the soccer programme at Cape Breton University, also in Canada.