When was the last time Aberdeen went five matches without scoring?

Aberdeen’s goalless Scottish Cup stalemate with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday has ramped up the pressure on boss Derek McInnes.

The game was the fifth successive (competitive) match in which the Dons have failed to score, and supporters made their displeasure known during the match and since on social media.

The last goal they saw their team score was a late penalty against Dumbarton in previous round of the national trophy, before that it was a December 29 free-kick to draw 1-1 in the league at Hearts.

In the Premiership, McInnes’ team are three points off third and now face a replay against Killie next week to reach the cup quarter-finals.

When was the last time the Red Army waited this long for a goal?

It’s only happened twice before.

In 1905, the Dons didn’t net across three Division Two games against Falkirk, Arthurlie and Leith Athletic at the end of the 1904/05 campaign, and – at the start of the following season, having been elected to the top flight for the first time – they failed to score against both Partick Thistle and Rangers in their first two Division One matches. If you discount East of Scotland League games, this was when they set the record for their worst run.

In March 1973, the Dons – managed by Jimmy Bonthrone – failed to score in the league away at Celtic (2-0 loss) and at St Johnstone (1-0 loss), before sharing the points with Partick Thistle at Pittodrie (0-0).

Funnily enough, Aberdeen finished the 1972/73 campaign in fourth place – the position they currently occupy – just two points behind Hibernian.

The misery of the run was compounded with a 0-0 away Scottish Cup quarter-final draw against Celtic, before the Reds lost the replay at Pittodrie a few days later 1-0.

Fail to score again tomorrow at Hamilton on Premiership duty and McInnes’ team will have set a new benchmark of six games without a goal.