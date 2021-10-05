Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

When Austin Samuels can play 90 minutes Aberdeen’s attack will be more potent, says boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
05/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen attacker Austin Samuels is closed down by St Johnstone's James Brown (left) at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen attacker Austin Samuels is closed down by St Johnstone's James Brown (left) at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has backed loan attacker Austin Samuels to make the attack more potent when fully match fit.

Glass is frustrated at being unable to utilise Samuels as much as he would have liked since securing the attacker on a season long loan from Wolves.

The 20-year-old has yet to play an entire 90 minutes as he battles back to full match fitness having picked up an injury early in his loan spell.

Samuels impressed in the 2-1 loss against Celtic but Glass had to replace him in the 78th minute, when the game was still level.

Glass reckons the former England youth international will bring an added edge to the Dons’ attack when he can complete a full 90 minutes.

The Dons boss has organised a bounce friendly this week in a bid to increase Samuels’ match fitness ahead of the Premiership clash with Dundee on Saturday, October 16.

Aberdeen’s Austin Samuels holds off Celtic’s Anthony Ralston at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “Everyone can see the threat Austin carries.

“Austin is quick and positive but has not been able to train as much as we would have liked since he came in.

“That’s the thing when you add players late in the window, they don’t get the opportunity to bed in.

“He also had a little injury that stopped him training.

“We had to take Austin off after an hour (1-0 loss St Johnstone) and against Celtic he got 75 minutes or so into his his legs.

“If Austin can produce that for 90 minutes we become more potent.”

Friendly arranged to get more game time

Samuels was secured by Aberdeen in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen have an option-to-buy clause inserted into the agreement following the conclusion of the loan spell.

The attacker has already admitted his aim is to impress the Dons enough for them to activate that clause to buy him from the English top flight side.

Aberdeen’s Austin Samuels with  manager Stephen Glass as he comes off in his debut against Ross County.

Samuels made an impressive debut in starting the 1-1 draw with Ross County just days after arriving at Pittodrie and was substituted off after 64 minutes.

An injury suffered during training then ruled him out of the next game, a  2-0 loss to Motherwell at Fir Park.

Samuels returned for the next clash, a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone, but was replaced on the hour mark.

Aberdeen were drawing 0-0 when Samuels was substituted and would go on to concede a late goal to Saints.

In the aftermath of that defeat Glass confirmed he was informed by the club’s physios and medical team that Samuels could only play for the maximum of an hour against St Johnstone without running the risk of setting back his return from injury.

Although the Dons were chasing a vital win against Saints, Glass refused to extend that time-line and risk putting the attacker’s fitness at risk.

Samuels featured in the following game as a substitute, coming on in the 72nd minute when the Dons were down to 10 men, in the 3-2 loss to St Mirren.

Loan star Austin Samuels powers down the left wing for Aberdeen.

The on loan Wolves attacker then got 72 minutes against Celtic in a defeat that extended Aberdeen’s run without a victory to nine games in all competitions.

Glass said: “We have managed to arrange a game for later in the week so that boys like Austin will get extra time in his legs.

“That will be important for him moving forward.”

Watkins and Hedges set to return to action

Aberdeen were without attackers Marley Watkins and Ryan Hedges for the loss to Celtic.

Summer signing Watkins, 30, was sidelined with a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for the last three matches.

Ryan Hedges in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren after returning from injury.

Playmaker Hedges, 26, missed the Celtic game due to illness.

Hedges had only returned to action from a six match lay off with a hamstring problem in the previous match, the loss at St Mirren.

Both Hedges and Watkins are set to be available for the game at Dundee after the international break.