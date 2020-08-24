What we learned: Sudden abundance of options means Aberdeen could play Marley Watkins and Curtis Main upfront against Runavik

Aberdeen’s striker crisis is over in time for the Europa League opener against NSI Runavik on Thursday.

Only days ago manager Derek McInnes had to face St Johnstone with no recognised strikers, a concern with the must-win one-legged European tie looming.

Such was the dearth of centre-forwards, McInnes had to pitch midfielder Lewis Ferguson up front in the 1-0 win at Perth.

Now, he has three strikers at his disposal for the first-round qualifying clash against the Faroe Islands outfit at Pittodrie.

Strikers are apparently like buses at Pittodrie. Wait ages for one and suddenly three turn up at once.

The three were also available for yesterday’s home victory against Livingston.

Just 24 hours after completing a loan move from Bristol City, attacker Marley Watkins was thrown in at the deep end leading the line.

Striker Bruce Anderson, unavailable for the Perth clash, was also back.

Then there was a further boost just minutes before kick-off, with Curtis Main added to the squad when Craig Bryson felt his calf in the warm-up.

Main had been out since knee surgery in the summer and also suffered a thigh strain during his rehabilitation.

His appearance off the bench against Liv surely gives McInnes the option of going with two up top against NSI Runavik.

Debut man Marley Watkins

New signing Marley Watkins was thrown straight into the action at Pittodrie just 24 hours after completing his loan move from Bristol City.

Welsh international Watkins – who can also be played out wide – has had just 16 minutes of action since January, but he looked sharp and fast while leading the attack.

On the basis of this debut, he can deliver goals and assists for Aberdeen. He was only denied a debut goal yesterday because of a brilliant double block from Livi keeper Robbie McCrorie.

The stopper is the twin brother of Reds midfielder-defender Ross McCrorie.

A happy home return for the Dons – but there could be a sting in the tail come Friday

Aberdeen’s last appearance at Pittodrie was initially a cause for celebration as football returned to the stadium for the first time in more than five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It quickly turned sour with a turgid performance in a 1-0 loss to Rangers followed by the actions of the Aberdeen eight in attending a busy city centre bar on the night of that defeat.

That plunged the Reds’ season into early chaos, but with two straight wins – away at St Johnstone and at home against Livi – they are getting it back on track, although there could be a further setback with the SFA serving notices of complaint to the eight players.

They could be hit with bans of between two to eight games at Friday’s principle hearing.