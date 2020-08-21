What we learned: Aberdeen’s need to secure short-term striker deal was laid bare in tight win at St Johnstone

The need for boss Derek McInnes to sign a striker on an emergency loan deal was underlined by the lack of firepower in Perth.

Welsh international winger Ryan Hedges came off the bench to grab the winner, but the need for a striker was clear.

All four of Aberdeen’s recognised strikers were ruled out for the Saints clash with Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main, on-loan Ryan Edmondson and Bruce Anderson all out.

McInnes started with midfielder Lewis Ferguson up top, but he needs a recognised centre-forward to lead the line.

Ferguson was left isolated in that role due to lack of service.

After the break Ferguson dropped back into his more familiar role in central midfield and began to be far more effective, making the Dons tick

McInnes is targeting a short-term loan deal for Marley Watkins of Bristol City to alleviate that clear weakness up top.

© Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

Selection had to be devoid of emotion

The road to redemption for four of the Aberdeen eight who broke coronavirus protocol by visiting a city centre pub began in Perth.

Jonny Hayes was the only one of those four who started, while the other three – Matty Kennedy, Craig Bryson and Dylan McGeouch – were benched.

For the other four – Cosgrove, Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna and Anderson – that bid for redemption will begin at a later date.

There could yet be lingering anger among some of the Red Army at the players’ breach, but Derek McInnes’s decision to name the four available in his squad had to be devoid of any emotion.

McInnes’ job as manager is to pick the strongest team at his disposal. He did that.

© SNS Group

The players have been sanctioned with fines by the club and are awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing next Friday having been served with notices of complaint by the SFA. They could yet be hammered by the SFA with bans of two to eight games.

There is no point punishing the club and supporters by dropping them in a game where Aberdeen desperately needed to secure the first points of the season.

Strong debut from versatile McCrore

New signing Ross McCrorie showed his versatility on the right of a back three.

The 22-year-old played at right-back on loan at Portsmouth last season.

Prior to that he played in Rangers’ first team in central midfield.

This was McCrorie’s first game since the play-off semi-final with Portsmouth on July 3. There were no signs of ring rust.

It was a solid debut in defence, where he was composed and cool in and out of possession.

Similarly impressive was new signing Tommie Hoban, who made a welcome return to the Dons starting line-up after 18 months of injury hell.

© SNS Group

Hoban played on the left of the back three.

This was the former Watford defender’s first competitive game time since suffering cruciate ligament damage while on loan at Aberdeen against St Mirren in February 2019.