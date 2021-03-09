Derek McInnes: What might the future look like for Aberdeen?

Things will certainly be different at Aberdeen after Derek McInnes’ eight-year reign was brought to an end.

But what might the future look like for the Dons under their next manager?

Decisions to be made on playing personnel

One thing that appears certain is whoever follows McInnes into the Pittodrie hotseat will have plenty of decisions to make about the make up of the squad.

A major Reds rebuild is potentially on the horizon this summer with nine players out of contract and the loan deals for four more also expiring.

The next manager may well decide to keep a number of those players, but there are plenty of decisions to be made in the coming weeks and months.

Ash Taylor and Niall McGinn – two reliable servants under McInnes – are among those out of contract this summer.

McGinn is 33, while Taylor is 30 and it will be upto the new boss to decide whether the pair can contribute to the Aberdeen side they want to build.

Tommie Hoban is another whose contract expires in the summer, the defender rejoined Aberdeen last summer having recovered from a second cruciate ligament injury and has played regularly this term.

Greg Leigh is another player who has had his share of injuries and returned to Aberdeen in October on a short-term deal.

The English defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and is another McInnes’ successor will need to make a decision on along with Mikey Devlin who has made just two sub appearances this season because of an ankle problem.

The next manager will also have to decide whether they want to keep on youngsters Miko Virtanen and Ethan Ross, who are currently on the fringes of the first team.

Another youth academy product, Bruce Anderson, is also in the final months of his deal but has impressed in recent weeks during his loan spell with Hamilton Accies.

Shay Logan is the other player out of contract, however, he does have the option of extending his deal until the summer of 2022.

On the loan front strikers Fraser Hornby, Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry are set to return to Stade Reims, St Gallen and St Johnstone respectively at the end of the campaign.

Back-up goalkeeper Gary Woods will also return to Oldham Athletic in the summer.

The importance of good recruitment

Recruitment is important for any manager and it will be interesting to observe how the new man at the helm gets on in the transfer market.

During his tenure McInnes had to deal with losing key players on a regular basis and bringing in replacements of the same standard became increasingly challenging.

The likes of Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie, Ryan Jack, Adam Rooney, Ryan Christie, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove Jonny Hayes, McGinn and Taylor all left the Reds during the McInnes era – although the latter three have returned for second spells.

How much backing chairman Dave Cormack and the board can give their new appointment this summer is another issue.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Aberdeen’s finances hard and there remains no guarantees regarding the return of supporters to stadiums in significant numbers.

McInnes felt the effects of the Dons having to be tighten their belts this season with McKenna (Nottingham Forest) and Cosgrove (Birmingham City) sold in multi-million pound deals to bring cash into the club.

The backing the next manager receives in the transfer market is likely to be pivotal in terms of the quality of player Aberdeen can attract and the quality of the squad that can be assembled.

The Dons do have a core of players under contract for next season and beyond which gives the next manager a good core to build on.

Captain Joe Lewis is contracted until 2024 as are midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie, while Dean Campbell, Connor McLennan and Matty Kennedy are all tied down until the summer of 2023.

Regulars Andy Considine, Jonny Hayes and Ryan Hedges are all secured for next season along with Dylan McGeouch who will hoping for a clear run after an injury disrupted 14 months at Pittodrie.

Delivering more goals

In terms of how Aberdeen may play under the new manager, the supporters will expect to see goals scored in greater numbers than managed under McInnes in recent times.

The Dons netted only five times in his last 13 games in charge and are averaging only a goal a game in the Premiership this season.

The new boss will be expected to produce a better return than that.

But whoever follows McInnes will also have a certain level of expectation to meet.

Although sections of the fanbase have been unhappy with performances and results this term Aberdeen are still sitting fourth in the league table and never finished lower than fourth under McInnes.