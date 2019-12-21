We’ve moved on and improved as a team since loss to Celtic says Aberdeen’s Gallagher

Jon Gallagher insists Aberdeen have improved since their last meeting with Celtic – and he’s determined to show it today.

The champions and Premiership leaders thrashed the Dons 4-0 at Pittodrie in the first meeting between the sides this term on October 27.

Since then the Reds have only lost once in eight league fixtures.

Ahead of facing the Hoops at Parkhead this afternoon Atlanta United loanee Gallagher believes they can compete with Celtic and hopes to give a far better showing.

The 23-year-old attacker said: “There have been a few disappointing defeats this season, but we can’t hang our heads about them too much.

“Celtic at home was one of them, but thankfully we did well in the four games after that.

“We didn’t want to dwell on it and look back on it too much.

“We’ve moved on and improved as a team since then.

“We did take positives from the unbeaten run we had, which was unfortunately ended by Hibs.

“But we’re still confident going into this game and hopefully we show that.

“We believe we can go and compete with Celtic so that’s what we’ll try to do.

“I think every time you step out on to the pitch you have a point to prove, particularly when you play teams like Celtic.

“So we want to do it for the club and I think we’ve shown over the last few games that we are a top side in this league.”

One difference between today and Aberdeen’s last clash with Celtic is the midfield options available to Granite City gaffer Derek McInnes.

In October he was without Lewis Ferguson due to suspension and Funso Ojo because of a hamstring injury, while Craig Bryson was only available as a sub.

Although Bryson is sidelined for this afternoon Ferguson is available and Ojo returned from his injury in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hamilton.

Gallagher felt defenders Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner did a good job deputising in the middle of the pitch when others were absent, but does believe having more natural central midfielders such as £125,000 summer signing Ojo available will aid Aberdeen’s cause today.

The Irishman added: “We’ve definitely taken a few steps in the right direction since we last played them.

“Getting players like Funso back helps as well and we are in a better place now.

“Funso is brilliant at getting on the ball and making us tick from the back.

“When he’s been out we’ve missed having that natural defensive central midfielder and we’ve had certain boys playing there out of position.

“I feel that the players who stepped in have done well but if it’s not their natural position it can be hard. Now we’ve got Funso back and he has a wealth of experience there so that’s good.”

Celtic were in midweek action against Hearts at Tynecastle with Neil Lennon’s men recording a comfortable 2-0 win in Edinburgh.

Gallagher watched the game on television with some of his team-mates.

He’s well aware of the Hoops’ threats but has backed Aberdeen to compete with them as the Dons look to finish 2019 on a high.

After today the Reds tackle Livingston at Pittodrie and Hearts on December 29 before the Premiership’s January break.

Gallagher said: “We know the threats Celtic possess. A couple of us watched them on Wednesday night.

“We’ll be trying to compete with them. Obviously last time out it didn’t go so well.

“But we feel we’ve moved on as a side since then and we’ve got a few boys back from injury as well.

“That helps and hopefully we should be able to put out a strong side to compete with them.

“December is usually a tough month for every club because there are quite a lot of games so it’s a test of the squad.

“We think we’ve got a strong squad and we want to demonstrate that in the remaining games before the break.”