Derek McInnes braced for bids as Aberdeen stars attract English clubs’ interest

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits he would be surprised if there were no bids for his multi-million pound stars in January.

But he warned any potential suitors he does not want to sell Sam Cosgrove or Scott McKenna during the winter transfer window.

Despite interest in prolific scorer Cosgrove and Scotland cap McKenna from England, there have been no official approaches to the Dons for either wanted man this month … so far.

Aberdeen, at a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, are braced for that to potentially change before the window closes.

However, McInnes is confident if offers are tabled for Cosgrove or McKenna this month the Dons will be in the driving seat in negotiations.

English Premier side Burnley are understood to have joined the race to land McKenna with Championship QPR also set to resurrect their interest.

QPR had a bid for McKenna rejected last summer in a window where the centre-back slapped in a transfer request.

Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City are interested in leading scorer Cosgrove who is already on 20 goals for the season.

McInnes, who has Cosgrove and McKenna tied on to long term contracts, said: “I would be surprised if there was no interest in them.

“I know both players have admirers out there. However, I cannot wake up every morning fretting about that.

“I have to concentrate on what we have and we are fortunate we have two very good players in very good form.

“Scott, in the last six weeks, has been fantastic and Sam, for the last period, has been fantastic.

“For the two games Sam was suspended we picked up four points against Livingston and Hearts which I was pleased about to an extent.

“However, with Sam in the team performances are normally better as he is very influential for us.

“I wouldn’t want to lose either player in this window.

“Do I expect interest? The likelihood is that clubs are probably considering making offers for both of them.

“It will be up to Dave (Cormack, Chairman) and the board to look at any offers for any of our players.”

Aberdeen have already rejected multiple offers for McKenna including a £6.5m bid from Aston Villa in summer 2018.

McKenna is contracted until summer 2023 but slapped in a transfer request towards the end of the English transfer deadline last season.

The centre-back was also the subject of rejected bids from QPR and Nottingham Forest during last summer’s window.

Leading scorer Cosgrove is contracted to the Dons until summer 2022 having signed a two-year extension last January.

Middlesbrough recently sent assistant manager Robbie Keane to scout him at a game.

However, new club chairman Cormack recently underlined Aberdeen do not have to sell their star assets this month.

McInnes admitted that was “music to his ears and the supporters” when hearing of Cormack’s commitment to retaining the club’s star players for now.

However, Cormack also accepted that a major cash bid may force the Dons’ hand to cash in.

That is the reality of football at every level, but the Aberdeen manager believes the Dons are in the driving seat with any potential bids.

He said: “Both players have committed to the club in signing contracts in good faith.

“We have been good for them and they recognise that.

“At the same time we are not in a rush to sell but understand both players have a value.

“Both players have shown enough in their performances that they can go and play at a higher level.

“Eventually these boys will get there.”