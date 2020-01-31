Aberdeen will work ‘right up to’ transfer deadline in signings bid

Tony Docherty insists the Dons will be working right up until the end of the transfer window tonight to ensure they make it a successful season.

The window slams shut at midnight and Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is still chasing new signings to bolster his squad for the second half of the campaign.

The Reds gaffer has already brought in midfielder Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland and winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone this month, but is seeking further additions to ensure the Dons meet their objectives for the end of the campaign.

McInnes is aiming to lead Aberdeen to third place and Europa League qualification for a seventh successive season, and to Scottish Cup glory.

Assistant manager Docherty says they will go to the wire to secure the players they need.

The Pittodrie No 2 said: “There is still work being done. There’s nothing to say just now, but we are actively trying to get one or two more in.

“There may be activity both coming in and out of the club, but nothing concrete yet.

“The manager is always striving to make the club better and the work may go on right up to the deadline.

“Our objective for the second half of the season is to secure European football as quickly as possible and go as far as we can in the Scottish Cup.

“The manager has achieved that every season, we’ve qualified for Europe six times in succession.

“Every year the manager has lost players year on year but he’s still kept the club competitive.

“And we have a lot of value in the team on the park and that’s down to the manager.

“There is a lot of hard work going on to prepare the squad for the second half of the season and the work will continue right up until the end of the window.”

Although Aberdeen are working to bring in new signings, there may also be interest in some of the Dons squad.

However, the Reds don’t need to sell prize assets such as Sam Cosgrove, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson on the cheap.

Cosgrove – who has scored 21 goals this season – is under contract until the summer of 2022, while defender McKenna is signed up for a further year and midfielder Ferguson’s deal runs until 2024.

McInnes has previously said he wouldn’t welcome any late bids for his stars.

A number of English clubs are believed to be keep a close eye on Cosgrove and McKenna.

But with Aberdeen in no hurry to sell it would take significant multi-million pound bids to convince McInnes and new chairman Dave Cormack to consider cashing in.

Docherty believes McInnes and the club deserve credit for getting Aberdeen’s stars signed up for the long term.

He added: “We are fortunate to have players on good contracts.

“This also comes down to Derek McInnes because when we came into the club there wasn’t much value on the pitch.

“But since then the value on the park has increased and that’s down to the manager and what he’s created at this club.

“The team that will go on the park on Saturday will be worth around £10m.

“On top of that there are young players coming through. The youth team are in the semi- final of the Scottish Cup and the reserve team are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

“There is sterling work being down on the youth side as well in the last seven years.

“It’s a testament to the manager that we’ve got players of that quality at the club.

“But obviously to achieve our objectives this season it’s important those players stay with us and we can achieve what we set out to do.”