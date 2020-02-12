Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: ‘Hopefully now I stop getting asked about the lack of goals’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits ending a five-game scoring drought lifted a weight off his team.

After 469 minutes without a goal the Reds finally netted when defeating Hamilton 3-1 away.

It was a win that leapfrogged Aberdeen up into third place on goal difference ahead of Motherwell.

McInnes made the call to drop 21-goal striker Sam Cosgrove and recall Curtis Main in the hunt for counters.

It paid off as Main responded by hitting only his second goal of the season after just 15 minutes.

McInnes said: “It almost felt like a weight had been lifted when Curtis put that finish in.

“Main bent his run and produced a lovely finish to get us up and running.

“From then on you saw the confidence in the final third from the rest of the team.

“I have always believed that attacking threat is there.

“Hopefully we can now start to build a bit of momentum.

“Niall McGinn playing central paid dividends for us as well as he had a nice, calm finish for the second goal.

“Our third goal showed the intent of the team as we had our left centre-back Andy Considine crossing for our right wing-back Connor McLennan.

“We had plenty of bodies in the box and got our reward for that.

“The tenacity and the work rate from the team have always been there it is just that final third output which has been falling way short.

“Against Hamilton it was far more like it as we had three goals, one chalked off and could have got more.

“I would have taken any victory as Hamilton away is always tough.

“Getting three points, three goals and a confident, assured performance in difficult conditions pleased me.”

Aberdeen had only suffered a five-game streak without scoring twice before – in 1973 and 1905.

No Dons side in the club’s 117-year history had gone six games without scoring.

McInnes hopes now that the Reds are finally off the scoring mark in the league in 2020 he will be asked something different.

He said: “Hopefully now I stop getting asked about the lack of goals as it was three goals at a tough venue.

“It was all people wanted to talk about, and rightly so.

“Hopefully it will give us a bit of confidence going into the next game (at home to Celtic on Sunday).

“I am not saying everything is rosy in the garden but we have scored three goals and got an important three points.

“it was a failure on our part not to be working the keepers more and scoring goals more.

“Every team bar Rangers in that run have sat in against us and the onus has been on us.

“We had found that a bit difficult against teams that sat in deeper.

“For all the possession we had we weren’t doing enough with it.

“Against Hamilton there was a bit more space to work with as we knew they would come on to us.

“We enjoyed the space but were also clinical with our work.

“it was an important three points for us and we were looking to get back to winning ways to get a bit of confidence back.”

McInnes dropped leading scorer Cosgrove in favour of Main who had netted just once this season.

He got the ball rolling with the opener before Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan also scored in the first half.

McInnes said: “Curtis has more than any other player had fewer opportunities.

“Every other player has had more minutes than him in the forward areas.

“The reason is because you can change wide players and midfielders and look for more.

“But we have a 21-goal striker in the building.

“For years Aberdeen couldn’t get a 20-goal striker and it is difficult to leave that out.”