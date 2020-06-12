Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo says he would now walk off pitch if subjected to racist abuse, after recalling experience in Holland

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo has revealed he was subjected to sickening monkey chants while playing for PSV Eindhoven in Holland – and told to laugh it off.

Ojo was both heartbroken and furious at the despicable chants suffered against ADO Den Haag in 2011.

Then 19, he was urged to play on by senior team-mates because it was accepted as “normal”.

He is adamant that would not happen today.

Now Ojo and other players would walk off the pitch if confronted with racism.

Ojo is confident, with the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement, there is a cultural shift where racism is challenged.

And he believes football can be at the forefront of change for good.

Ojo said: “ADO Den Haag have a pretty hardcore fanbase and on one side of the pitch, they’re not really fans of black people.

“I remember I was playing right-back, Wijnaldum was right midfield and Jeremain Lens was right winger – so all three of us were on the same side.

“It was just a whole half of monkey chants.

“We just laughed it off, but if it happened now we would have walked off the pitch.

“But it was so normal then. If we had said anything at that time nothing would have happened.

“Did it hurt? Yes, of course it did. I am emotional about injustice.

“On the pitch, those guys were older. I was ready to fight, but they had the experience and told me to laugh it off.

“They said we have better lives than them, they don’t know any better so just laugh it off and get on with the game. But I don’t think that would happen now as it’s taken more seriously.”

Belgian midfielder Ojo signed on at Aberdeen from Scunthorpe United last summer. He has not experienced racism in Scottish football, but accepts it is there.

Aberdeen team-mate Shay Logan was subjected to racist abuse by Celtic’s on-loan Aleksandar Tonev, who was punished with a seven-game ban.

Ojo said: “Racism is still there in football.

“I have only experienced it in Holland, but Shaleum has had it here in Scotland.

“It’s still there, but now it gets condemned more. It’s better now that we don’t just brush it off and move on, which is what happened years ago.”

There have been world-wide protests following the death of George Floyd while under arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has been at the forefront of the bid to tackle racism in British football.

Asked if it will take players walking off the pitch for racism to be eradicated from the game, Ojo said: “Yes. Because the people who do it in the stands came to watch the game initially.

“They don’t come to the stadium to do monkey chants.

“If we take the football game away from them and just stop the match then everyone is disappointed.

“Let’s be honest. If there are 50,000 people in the stadium at Man City there are only two or three saying something to Sterling.

“The other 49,997 are going to be angry at those two or three. Then they won’t do it again.”

Ojo stressed the importance of all players, not just black, using their platform to take a stance and trying to affect change.

He said: “Football can be a vehicle for change because of the profile it has. Football has the biggest platform – add up the supporters, the social media followers and the people who look at it. You can reach almost everyone in the world. Racism and social injustice are things which should concern everyone. “

Ojo aims to use his status as a footballer to make an impact.

He hung signs calling for change in Granite City parks and posted an image of himself beside the signs on Instagram.

The midfielder hopes he has already made a positive impact on one young boy from Aberdeen.

He said: “After we posted what we did on Instagram, I got some nice responses including one from a mother of a mixed-race boy who has been getting bad experiences with racism at school. She was happy being able to tell him that even footballers, who are famous, have also experienced that.

“The people of Aberdeen who showed up to the protest were great and I want to give a big shout out to them.

“It was good seeing that level of support in the city and seeing the reaction around the city.”