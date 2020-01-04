Scottish football ‘should do all we can to get VAR’, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes accepts the controversial VAR isn’t perfect but still reckons Scottish football should introduce it.

As early as April this year the SFA is planning to ask member clubs to vote on the potential introduction of the system.

VAR has been criticised in England for being too forensic, with decisions on offside coming down to mere millimetres.

Rangers this week called for Scotland to introduce VAR following what the Ibrox club viewed as contentious decisions in recent games.

If given the go-ahead in Scotland, VAR would cost a reported £1 million per year to implement.

McInnes insists the controversial Video Assisted Referee is worth the expense – if utilised correctly.

He said: “We should be doing all we can to get VAR.

“It is not perfect by a long way and is still causing problems. Referees need to use it better in England by looking at the monitor more and taking a bit more time to consider the situation and get the right decision.

“For major decisions, such as sendings-off and goals, I still think the stats show it works. They get about 83% of decisions right, which is a lot more than we get now in these situations.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell recently commissioned a study into the costs and benefits of bringing the controversial system to the Scottish game.

Chairmen of member Scottish clubs will be asked if they will be willing to follow the footsteps of England, where VAR was introduced at the start of the current season.

Scotland’s leading referees have reportedly backed the introduction of VAR, which has been used in major tournaments such as the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Maxwell recently said: “In the early part of 2020 we need to be going (to the clubs) and saying, ‘there’s the cost, guys, do you want to do it or not?’”

In the aftermath of the recent 2-1 win at Celtic, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, in a club statement, urged Scottish football chiefs to get on board with VAR to help assist referees with difficult decisions.

However, the system has been heavily criticised south of the border for being used wrongly to reverse marginal errors.

Five goals in the Premier League were ruled out last weekend for marginal offsides, leading some managers and players to slate VAR.

In November Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was denied a goal against Aston Villa after the VAR team declared a goal-scoring part of his body was offside – in this case his armpit.

McInnes still reckons VAR, if used correctly, can reduce errors. He said: “VAR minimises the mistakes and frustrations sometimes with decisions.

“It is something we should be going all out to get into our game.”

It is expected the projected £1m annual cost will have to be paid by the clubs.

That will likely come from the league distribution prize pot, which is the money left over when all other costs are taken off, or the SFA prize pot distributed to clubs.

There is also the possibility the new £150m deal with Sky Sports for the Premiership television rights could fund VAR.

The Sky Sports deal begins at the start of the 2020-21 campaign and runs for five years, with the broadcaster screening up to 48 games per season.

A six-year Scottish Cup deal with BBC Scotland and Premier Sports worth £20m was also recently confirmed by the SFA.

Ultimately whether Scotland will introduce VAR will come down to the finances and whether lower-league clubs will be willing to sacrifice some of their income for something only implemented in the top flight.

A recent incident where VAR would have been pertinent was the controversial red card shown to Sam Cosgrove in the 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

Cosgrove was shown a straight red by referee Euan Anderson for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer.

The Aberdeen striker clearly won the ball when running in at speed and footage confirmed that.

Aberdeen appealed the dismissal and subsequent two-game ban.

However, the appeal was rejected by a fast-track disciplinary panel and Cosgrove’s suspension stood for the games against Livingston and Hearts.

In the immediate aftermath of the Celtic defeat, McInnes admitted VAR could have helped Cosgrove’s cause.

He said: “VAR could have helped out, but you still need the referee to make the right decision.”

McInnes is for VAR but it will take the majority of the other 41 clubs to agree for the controversial system to be introduced.