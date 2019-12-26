Aberdeen’s Ferguson: We need to keep chipping away with three points to push Celtic and Rangers as far as we can

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson admits the Premiership table does not make good reading going into 2020.

Celtic and Rangers are streaking ahead of the pack into what is a two-horse race for the title.

Aberdeen sit fourth and trail defending champions and league leaders Celtic by 17 points and Rangers by 12.

The perception is that normal service has been resumed in the last 18 months and that the Glasgow two will dominate Scotland again, both in the league and cup competitions.

Ferguson is not accepting that.

He scored the winner at Hampden to beat Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden in 2018.

The 20-year-old is determined to keep chipping away in the bid to lessen the gap – and hopefully land silverware in the New Year.

Ferguson said: “We want to push Rangers and Celtic as far as we can go.

“That was the aim at the start of the season and still is.

“It is pretty clear to everyone that Rangers and Celtic are pulling away from the rest of the league.

“However, we are still in that position around third and fourth where we are also away from the rest of the league.

“But we are not quite at the Old Firm yet.

“We are in that position and what we need to keep doing is chipping away and getting three points to keep pushing Rangers and Celtic as far as we can go.”

The chasm on the Glasgow duo also extends to the financial side with Aberdeen operating on a fraction of the budget.

Celtic have a football expenditure of £60 million with the Dons at £9.2m for the current season. That is still up more than £1m on last season.

For Ferguson, pushing the Glasgow two not only means narrowing the huge points gap but also bidding for trophy glory.

To lift silverware it is likely Aberdeen would have to defeat one, if not both, Rangers or Celtic.

He said: “Hopefully when the Scottish Cup comes around we can go on a strong run.

“The League Cup run was cut short this year (League Cup quarter-final penalty shoot-out loss at Hearts) which I don’t think was deserved.

“It would be great to go on a cup run and hopefully we can go all the way.”

Aberdeen begin the quest to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they face League One Dumbarton at home in the first game after the winter break.

Before the Premiership goes into a two-week shutdown the Reds have to negotiate Livingston at Pittodrie today before travelling to Hearts on Sunday.

Ferguson said: “The aim is to go into the break on the back of two wins and strong performances.

“No one wants to go into the winter break on the back of a bad result because then it lingers around until your next game.

“It is tough when you lose a game and then it is so long for you to put it right. So we have to avoid that by taking six points from the next two games.

“That way we can go into the winter break, get a bit of a rest, and come back stronger for the second half of the season.”

Signed from Hamilton in summer 2018 the midfielder is nearing the end of his first full year at Aberdeen.

It has been an eventful year where he started every game he was available for and signed a two-year extension in February tying him to the club until summer 2024.

He said: “The year has been pretty good for me as I have played week in, week out.

“Basically every game I have been available for I have played.

“I have really enjoyed it.”

Aberdeen will today face an in-form Livingston side that extended an unbeaten run to five games with a 4-0 win at Ross County at the weekend.

In preparation the Dons squad were in at the £13m Cormack Park facility for a training session yesterday before everyone had their Christmas dinner.

Ferguson said: “We were in for a wee bit on Christmas and trained for an hour-and-a-half in preparation for the Livingston game.”