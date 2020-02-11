‘We have too many good players for it not to turn for us’ – Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin

Defender Mikey Devlin remains confident Aberdeen’s dip in form will end because he reckons the squad is too strong to struggle long term.

Aberdeen will tonight face Hamilton away in a bid to end a five-game run without scoring.

No Dons side has ever suffered a six-game scoring drought in the club’s 117-year history.

On his return to his former club, Devlin is confident that demoralising run without a goal can finally end.

He said: “We are not quite getting the results but it will turn for us.

“We are working too hard and we have too many good players for it not to turn for us.

“We need the supporters to stick by us and as a club to stick together.

“I have absolutely no doubt about it that things will turn for us and we will get this club where we want to be.”

A late penalty against League One Dumbarton is the only goal in the last six matches.

Aberdeen were toothless in attack again when drawing 0-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Pittodrie at the weekend.

The replay will be played at Rugby Park next Wednesday.

Devlin said: “We were the better side against Kilmarnock and if a team were to progress I thought it should have been us.

“We had more of the game and the better opportunities in terms of where we were on the pitch.

“There is still another opportunity and we have to try to take that to the best of our ability to make sure we get into a quarter-final.

“Then it is another year where we get into the latter stages of a cup competition, which has become the norm.

“That has almost been to the detriment of us that the club has such high standards when we don’t reach them it can look not so great at times.

“We have to remember that ultimately in the league we are pushing for third and we want to try to get to the latter stages, and certainly the final, in the Scottish Cup.”

Devlin will start against Hamilton tonight because centre-back Ash Taylor is ruled out with a calf injury.

Scotland international Devlin insists the Dons are doing everything they can to turn around this slump.

He said: “ It can happen in football. It has happened to other good sides.

“There is no substitute for hard work and we have been doing that Monday to Friday.

“In the training sessions the manager has been analysing and the players have also been analysing things.

“We are looking at our own game, looking to bring more responsibilty for ourselves and bring more all over the pitch.

“Of course it is frustrating that we are not getting results we as players want or the supporters want.

“We could hear their frustration at the end and the players are exactly the same.

“It is just not happening for us at the top end of the pitch and we need to find answers to that.”