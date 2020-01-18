We have to treat Dumbarton clash like our Scottish Cup final, says Aberdeen stalwart Andy Considine

Andy Considine doesn’t want to experience another cup shock.

And the veteran defender hopes a victory against Dumbarton today can be the start of another run to Hampden for Aberdeen.

The League One Sons are the Dons’ fourth-round opponents at Pittodrie this afternoon.

Since making his Reds debut in 2004, Considine has been involved in a number of cup upsets against lower-league opposition.

In August 2006 Jimmy Calderwood’s men were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Third Division Queen’s Park after a 0-0 draw.

In April 2008 Considine scored twice but Aberdeen still lost 4-3 to First Division Queen of the South in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

A year later Dunfermline, also of the First Division, triumphed in the quarter-finals of the same tournament, after a goalless draw at Pittodrie.

In the 2009-10 season First Division Dundee eliminated the Dons from the League Cup with a 3-2 win at Dens Park and two seasons later Craig Brown’s Reds lost to Second Division East Fife in the same competition on spot-kicks after a 3-3 draw.

Since Derek McInnes took charge of Aberdeen, they haven’t suffered such upsets and Considine doesn’t want that to change today.

The 32-year-old said: “I’ve been involved in a few upsets and the one that will always stick with me more than any other is Queen of the South.

“That feeling was awful and when you’re on the end of a shock it’s something that will hurt you until the end of your days. But that happens in football – there are always upsets in leagues and cups every week.

“We’ll be doing our utmost to stop that happening. We’ve hopefully got enough if we play confidently and keep the game quick and sharp and tire them out. If we do that then we’ve got a great chance.

“Every single one of the boys will have experienced a shock at some stage in their career.

“And the boys also know how important and how special it is to get to Hampden. We’re only four games from the final and when you think about it like that you think, ‘that’s only a month’s worth of games’ and we could reach a final.

“But the bottom line is that we need to have our heads screwed on and make sure we get into the next round.”

Having reached at least the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup in each of the last three seasons Considine says they have the belief to mount a challenge for silverware again.

He hopes to add to his League Cup winners’ medal in 2014 and added: “We won the League Cup and it would be great to win any kind of silverware again.

“The Scottish Cup would be great. To be at Hampden at the end of the season with a chance to win the cup would put the icing on the cake.

“That’s the aim for us but there are games to get through to get there and the massive one is against Dumbarton.

“We have to have belief. We’ve usually been around the semi-finals or final in the last four or five years. We’ve flirted with it and it would be great to go that one step further.

“It’s going to be tough but it’s a one-off game in the cups so you just need to make sure you turn up on the day.”

Considine is back in contention to feature today after missing the final two Premiership games of 2019 with a hip knock.

He sustained the problem in the 2-2 draw with Rangers on December 4 but after taking another knock to the same area on December 21 in the 2-1 loss to Celtic, he had to miss the 2-1 win over Livingston and 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Considine isn’t taking Jim Duffy’s Dumbarton lightly. He said: “The fans will probably expect us to just turn up and win at the drop of a hat but it’s not that simple.

“Dumbarton have had a good season in their league so far and didn’t have the winter break, although their game was off last week.

“This is their cup final but we have to treat it as our cup final as well.”