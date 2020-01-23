WATCH: Should Aberdeen have had a penalty against Motherwell?

Aberdeen put in a dismal performance last night to lose 1-0 to Motherwell in the Premiership.

‘Well took the lead via Liam Polworth’s first-half header after he was totally lost by the Reds defence at a free-kick.

This left Derek McInnes’ team chasing the game, however, they had a more-than-decent shout for a second-half penalty which Willie Collum waved away, instead giving a corner.

Have a look at the incident two minutes into the highlights on the SPFL’s youtube channel here and let us know what you think.