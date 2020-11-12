WATCH: Scotland celebrate Euros qualification to Andy Considine’s signature song ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’

The party has started for Scotland after they beat Serbia on penalties to qualify for next year’s Euros.

There were emotional scenes in the on-pitch interviews after the penalty shoot-out victory, with the likes of Andy Robertson and Ryan Christie getting understandably teary-eyed at ending the nation’s 22-year wait for major tournament football.

But footage, posted by the Scottish National Team Instagram account and shared by Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, shows the celebrations will likely go on well into the night.

And the Scots were filmed dancing to a tune well-known to Aberdeen fans.

The song, Yes Sir, I Can Boogie by Baccara, is inexorably linked to Dons defender Andy Considine, an unused substitute on the night. The 35-year-old famously danced to the song on his stag do in a hilarious video and it appears to have become a bit of an anthem for Steve Clarke’s now-legendary squad.

Have a watch below: