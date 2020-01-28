WATCH: Dean Campbell scores wonder goal in Dons’ Reserve Cup victory over Kilmarnock

Aberdeen youngster Dean Campbell scored a wonder goal yesterday as they beat Kilmarnock 4-3 in their Reserve Cup quarter-final.
The game at Rugby Park was a hard-fought affair, with Bruce Anderson also netting a hat-trick for young Dons.
However, Campbell’s 27th-minute opener was the pick of the bunch.
The Reds shared this clip of the strike:
🚀 Dean Campbell scored this brilliant goal in the Reserve Cup victory yesterday at Rugby Park!
Watch all the goals ➡ https://t.co/4UrEtxIUsa#StandFree pic.twitter.com/mru31Yu89V
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 28, 2020