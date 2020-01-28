Show Links
WATCH: Dean Campbell scores wonder goal in Dons’ Reserve Cup victory over Kilmarnock

by Ryan Cryle
28/01/2020, 10:28 am
Dean Campbell. Picture by Colin Rennie
Aberdeen youngster Dean Campbell scored a wonder goal yesterday as they beat Kilmarnock 4-3 in their Reserve Cup quarter-final.

The game at Rugby Park was a hard-fought affair, with Bruce Anderson also netting a hat-trick for young Dons.

However, Campbell’s 27th-minute opener was the pick of the bunch.

The Reds shared this clip of the strike:

