WATCH: Dave Cormack, Neil Simpson, Duncan Shearer and Arild Stavrum star in charity music video

A host of Aberdeen legends, as well as chairman Dave Cormack, sing along in a new music video from Granite City band Eskimo Blond.

“Hang On”, which “tells the story of a city in lock-down and how people need to reach out, offer support, stay home and stay safe in order to make it through this period”, has been dedicated to the Dons and the AFC Community Trust’s outreach work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Eskimo Blond will donate all money generated from downloads of the song to the club’s efforts to help the vulnerable.

Watch the video below:

Liz Bowie, chief executive of Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust (AFCCT), said: “This is a fantastic gesture by a band whose roots are firmly planted in Aberdeen. Mike’s lyrics are particularly pertinent to our campaign. He sings ‘When you’re down on your luck and you’re all out of trust well I got you. Pick up the phone, you’re never alone, I got you.’ This resonates with our efforts to check-in on our fans through phone calls and to help those in need through the deliveries of food and essentials.

“We’ve said throughout the #StillStandingFree campaign that we want to bring a smile to people’s faces during what is a really tough time for us all but, particularly those in poverty and living alone. The catchy chorus is bound to have everyone humming along.”

Eskimo Blond’s Mike Loszak is one of the north-east of Scotland’s most well-known front men, having performed in several bands at venues ranging from low-key pubs to large music festivals. His voice has featured on songs aired on TV, including the American drama series – Felicity, national radio and independently released albums.

Commenting on the track, Mike said: “I had in mind some of the big American anthems, something that maybe Bruce Springsteen might write in the midst of a crisis. I also thought about people being scared to leave home and how isolated and alone they may feel and it just flowed from there.”

AFC and AFCCT are encouraging fans and Aberdonians to share the video on social media to boost the number of downloads and generate funds for the Trust to help it continue its vital work. The track can be downloaded from iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and Apple Music among others.