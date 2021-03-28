WATCH: Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn nets Van Basten-esque volley in Northern Ireland loss to the United States

Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn scored a Marco van Basten-esque volley for Northern Ireland in their 2-1 defeat to the United States.

The veteran Dons winger, 33, who has more than 60 Northern Ireland caps, netted what proved to be a consolation goal in the 88th minute of Ian Baraclough’s side’s friendly loss.

Take a look at the stunning strike, which is very similar to Dutch legend Van Basten’s iconic finish, below: