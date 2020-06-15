WATCH: Aberdeen video shows ‘new normal’ as Derek McInnes’ team return for pre-season training after Covid-19 shutdown

Aberdeen have released a video on social media illustrating the safety measures taken at Cormack Park as they return to training after the coronavirus shutdown.

Premiership teams were allowed to start training for the 2020/21 campaign – pencilled in to start on August 1 – from Thursday last week, with the Dons reporting for their first session today.

The clip shows a scene which will be playing out at top-flight training grounds up and down the country in the coming months – players having their temperatures taken in their cars as they arrive fully kitted out and sanitising their hands as they walk on to the pitches at Cormack Park to train in small groups.

