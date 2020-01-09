WATCH: Aberdeen take north-east weather with them to Dubai training camp

Aberdeen are set to have an unexpected but familiar friend at their Dubai training camp – the wet weather.

The Dons have began training in the United Arab Emirates, however, the skies were looking pretty overcast ahead of tonight’s session.

Pitch being watered ahead of Aberdeen training session. May not need it for rest of week as rain predicted for tonight, Saturday and Sunday. #aberdeenfc #DonsinDubai pic.twitter.com/rZzqVAWNoH — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) January 9, 2020

And there’s worse news to come as the “warm weather” camp is set to hit by showers for the next three days.

If the club had chosen Spain over the Middle East, the outlook would be much brighter.

Hibs aren’t set to see any rain at their Costa del Sol base, however, the Reds can find solace in the fact the Dubai temperatures remain around 10 degrees higher.