WATCH: Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders reflects on joining Dons, famous ‘oot!’ shout and 1989/90 cup double

In the second of a series of interviews with former Aberdeen stars, broadcaster Ally Begg talks to iconic former Dons keeper Theo Snelders.

During the chat, Dutchman Snelders opens up on a host of subjects, including the story of how he came to leave the Netherlands for Pittodrie, as well as the “oot!” shout fondly remembered by fans from his competitive debut against Dundee in 1988.

A large part of Begg and the 57-year-old’s conversation revolves around the remarkable 1989/90 season where Aberdeen claimed both domestic cups, beating both Rangers and Celtic at Hampden to do so.

A former team-mate of new Reds gaffer Stephen Glass, Snelders also reveals his hopes for the incoming manager’s Pittodrie reign, pleading with supporters to give Glass time to blood new talent and to build an attacking style of play.

Watch the full 15-minute discussion here: