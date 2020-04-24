WATCH: Aberdeen left-back Greg Leigh performs superb piano cover of Lionel Richie classic

A clip of Aberdeen loanee Greg Leigh singing Lionel Richie classic Easy (Like Sunday Morning) has wowed Dons fans on social media.

The left-back, 25, who is at Pittodrie on loan from parent club NAC Breda, recorded himself playing the piano and singing, with the clip posted to Twitter by user @Woolie-sheep .

Here’s the video, which I’m sure you’ll agree shows Leigh has a hidden talent besides being good at football: