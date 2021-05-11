WATCH: Aberdeen icon John McMaster revisits Cup Winners’ Cup success for Gothenburg Day

In the first of a series of interviews with former Aberdeen stars, broadcaster Ally Begg talks to John McMaster about the club’s greatest success – 1983’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in Gothenburg.

On the 38th anniversary of the 2-1 victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Ullevi Stadium, ex-Reds midfielder McMaster lifts the lid on a remarkable few days.

He reveals how boss Sir Alex Ferguson used Scotland gaffer Jock Stein to gain a psychological edge over the opposition in the build-up to the final.

McMaster tells a couple of funny stories from the trip, including Alex McLeish’s half-time explosion after one too many comments about the short back-pass which allowed Real to score, and Fergie ending up lying in a puddle as the rest of the Dons bench jumped up to celebrate John Hewitt’s famous winner.