VOTE: Who is Aberdeen’s Player of the Season?

On Monday, an SPFL board meeting made official the unanimous desire of Premiership clubs to call the top-flight season with eight games left to play.

As a result, the final table has been decided on a points per game basis.

Aberdeen’s fourth-place finish is the same as the 2018/19 campaign, and Derek McInnes’ team have also secured a Europa League qualifying berth for the seventh straight season, given the uncertainty over when the Scottish Cup – which the Dons are still in – will be completed.

Normally, at this time of year, we would name our Evening Express Dons Player of the Season, but – given the drastically different circumstances we find ourselves in because of the coronavirus pandemic – we thought we’d decide the award differently this year, too.

We would like the readers to vote on who they think has been Aberdeen’s best performing player for 2019/20 from the options below.

The shortlist:

Andy Considine

Having reached the 500-game mark this term, Considine, 33, is arguably the front-runner and has continued to defy the doubters with a string of important moments, especially in the cups.

In the first game of the Dons’ (ultimately short) League Cup campaign at Dens Park in August, he scored after 91 minutes to send the tie to extra-time and allow McInnes’ team to salvage victory against Dundee.

However, it was in the fifth round Scottish Cup replay at Rugby Park where Considine provided the moment of Aberdeen’s season, firing a ball into Kilmarnock’s six-yard-box which was deflected in to send the Dons through with a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Considine, who has played at centre-back and left-back this term as injuries struck the defence, made 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring six times in total. One of his other strikes secured a 2-2 draw with Rangers in December.

What they said?

Before making his 500th first-team appearance for the Dons, when he started at McDiarmid Park, Considine said: “It’s amazing how quickly it has come around. It’s a pretty big number.

“To stay with the one club, it’s a dream come true to have made so many appearances and hopefully it may continue.”

Lewis Ferguson

Fergie, 20, won the Evening Express P.O.T.Y. prize in his first season at the Dons and has continued to impress in his second year.

There have been low moments individually in his 38 appearances over the campaign, namely the red card to reduce McInnes’ team to nine men against Hibs at Pittodrie in October. However, the driving midfielder’s peach of a goal at St Mirren in the Scottish Cup quarter-final win was the most recent high point in a host of sterling showings.

It should also be noted Ferguson played large swathes of the season as the Reds’ most experienced central midfielder, despite his age, due to injuries to summer signings Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo.

While Ojo was back by the time Covid-19 shut-down football, the ex-Hamilton youth player had played alongside teen Dean Campbell, as well as defenders Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner, in the engine room more often than anyone would’ve expected during the season.

What they said?

Ferguson on thriving under the pressure to win trophies at Aberdeen since joining from Hamilton Accies two summers ago: “I enjoyed being at Hamilton, but it was a different feeling. It was fighting relegation and I didn’t mind that.

“Accies are a team that always seem to be fighting relegation and get out of it, that’s just in their nature.

“But Aberdeen is completely different and it’s one of the reasons I moved a couple of years ago because it’s big games and playing to win silverware.

“When you look back on your career I think that’s the thing that sticks out, winner’s medals, so you want to have as many chances as possible to get those medals.”

Sam Cosgrove

Englishman Cosgrove, 23 – a speculative acquisition from Carlisle United in January 2018 – showed he was the real deal in the first half of the campaign, scoring 20 goals before Christmas to attract a lot of attention. This included a hat-trick in the 5-0 Europa League qualifying rout of Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere at Pittodrie.

In his 11 appearances after the new year, Cosgrove only found the net three times – all of which were penalties.

Despite this drop-off, the unerring spot-kick-taker’s overall tally of 23 in 37 games is not to be sniffed at. There were a few stunners in that number, none more so than the audacious lob Cosgrove sent over Motherwell keeper Mark Gillespie during October’s 3-0 victory at Fir Park.

What they said?

Cosgrove told the Evening Express he thinks he’s shown those who wrote him off, saying: “I had a tough start in football, got a couple of chances taken on me and I’m very grateful to the manager for sticking with me and giving me those chances to prove myself.

“But I think I’ve proved a lot of people wrong. I didn’t have an ideal start and a lot of people wrote me off very early doors, which was tough to take.

“As a footballer, I think you’ve got to have some resilience and self-confidence in there. I think I’ve shown that. I’m reaping the rewards for it now.”

Niall McGinn

McGinn, 32, may be a bit slower than he was during his first spell at Pittodrie, however, in a season where Aberdeen have had issues with chance creation, he’s time and again been the player with an extra bit of magic in his boots.

The Northern Irish winger/ no.10 – who the Evening Express readers voted into our Aberdeen Team of the 2010s earlier in the year – scored seven times in his 42 appearances.

Among his goals was a typical curling free-kick to salvage a 1-1 draw at now-relegated Hearts at the tail-end of December.

What they said?

McGinn on his bond with manager McInnes and the Red Army – “The manager was a massive reason I returned to the club. His man management skills are superb and he has been very good with me.

“For example, I don’t get much time off during the summer if I am away on international duty but he will give me extra days off, even if it is after the first Europa League tie.

“The relationship with the fans also played a part as they have been brilliant with me since day one.”

You can vote for your Dons Player of the Season below: