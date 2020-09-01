Viking FK boss aiming to make home advantage count against Aberdeen in Europa League qualifier

Viking FK boss Bjarne Berntsen is glad to have home advantage over Aberdeen even though there will be no fans.

Aberdeen will face the Norwegian top-flight side in the second qualifying round of the Europa League in Stavanger on Thursday September 17.

The one-legged tie will be played to a finish in Norway.

Berntsen said: “It is a very very tough draw for us, but I am hoping that, because it is a one-off game and we are at home, that will help us.

“If we play well, it’s only one game, so that gives us a better chance.

“We are very happy to be at home because Aberdeen are a strong team at Pittodrie.”

Aberdeen and Viking FK have recent history having clashed in the Energy Cities Communities Cup in 2015, 2013 and 2012.

The Dons won all three games. The match in 2012 was the only one to take place in Stavanger with Aberdeen winning 2-0.

Subsequent meetings between the teams ended 3-2 and 2-0 to Aberdeen.

Berntsen said: “Stavanger played them years ago in a game arranged by the oil companies.

“So the clubs know of each other.

“Right now, we don’t know too much about the current Aberdeen team, but everyone knows their name because of what they did in Europe in the past.

“In Norway, we know what Scottish football is like, it’s a strong league. “

Viking FK are 16 games into the Norwegian top flight and sit 10th in the table. They won the Norwegian cup last season.

“We expect Aberdeen to be a very good structural team and physically their levels mean the Scottish players might be stronger than ours.

“However, my team has players who can run a lot.

“So I think it will be a good match and it will be interesting to see who wins the game.”