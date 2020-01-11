VIDEO: Aberdeen players have kickabout with young Dubai-based fans on training trip

Aberdeen have met with Dubai-based members of the Red Army, young and old, at an open training session in the United Arab Emirates.

Derek McInnes’ first team posed for pictures, signed autographs and even kicked balls about with some of kids who visited the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence to see them in action.

Watch some of the interactions here:

Aberdeen fans watching open training session at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai. Thankfully it has stopped raining ⚽️😀 #aberdeenfc #DonsinDubai pic.twitter.com/WdWtV3MG1O — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) January 11, 2020

Aberdeen and supporters at open training session in Dubai #aberdeenfc #DonsinDubai pic.twitter.com/EmQa3x7Nia — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) January 11, 2020

Sam Cosgrove scores in training session with Aberdeen in Dubai. Rattled in a couple of screamers #aberdeenfc #DonsinDubai pic.twitter.com/rvq5ycBcJ3 — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) January 11, 2020

Aberdeen are in the UAE during the Premiership shutdown and will round off their trip with a friendly match against Jordanian side Al Wehdat on Monday.