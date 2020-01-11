Show Links
VIDEO: Aberdeen players have kickabout with young Dubai-based fans on training trip

by Ryan Cryle
11/01/2020, 12:54 pm Updated: 11/01/2020, 12:57 pm
Aberdeen have met with Dubai-based members of the Red Army, young and old, at an open training session in the United Arab Emirates.

Derek McInnes’ first team posed for pictures, signed autographs and even kicked balls about with some of kids who visited the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence to see them in action.

Watch some of the interactions here:

Aberdeen are in the UAE during the Premiership shutdown and will round off their trip with a friendly match against Jordanian side Al Wehdat on Monday.

