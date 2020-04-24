VIDEO: Aberdeen icon Willie Miller answers YOUR questions

This week, we asked our readers for questions to put to Aberdeen legend and Evening Express columnist Willie Miller and you responded.

Centre-back Miller made close to 800 appearances for the Dons between 1973 and 1990, lifting every domestic trophy as skipper at least once along the way, as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup – as expected, there were plenty of questions for him.

In the first of our Q&A videos, he reveals how he felt when some members of the Gothenburg Greats side left in summer 1984, plus who he considers his most challenging opponent.

Among the anecdotes are his exchange with Rangers’ Ally McCoist after the striker’s theatrics to win a penalty in the 1989 League Cup final and his unbelievable drug test experience with beer-swilling Brazilian legend Socrates at Spain ’82.

Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for Q&As with our other sports columnists.