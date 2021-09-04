Valuable lessons will be learnt by Aberdeen young guns in Pittodrie cup tie with Arbroath, insists U18 coach Barry Robson

Aberdeen’s young B-side will learn valuable lessons when facing Championship Arbroath at Pittodrie on cup duty, insists coach Barry Robson.

U-18 coach Robson, who is also Development Phase Manager, will field a young team in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy today.

The Main Stand at Pittodrie will be open for fans for the tie (3pm).

Aberdeen have opted against drafting in players from manager Stephen Glass’ senior side and Robson will place his faith in the club’s rising stars.

He is set to start 16-year-old striker Liam Duncan against an Arbroath side currently sitting fourth in Scotland’s second tier.

Robson said: “We did speak about taking some first team players down but obviously the first team have a lot on at the minute.

“So we have gone with the kids which is good for them and this game will show them where they need to be.

“It is good for our boys to learn by playing against men.

“We will try to help them as much as we can on the pitch and see how well they do.

“A lot of our players are out on loan at different clubs at the minute but we have managed to get them together for a day or two to prepare for the game.

“Arbroath are flying high in the Championship and are a mens’ professional team and we will be playing with an U-19 team.

“It will be a difficult test for us but a good one.”

Opportunity for 16-year-old Dons striker

Teenager Harvey, 16, will lead the line against the Red Lichties at Pittodrie.

A prolific scorer at youth level Harvey netted a memorable goal for Aberdeen from the half-way line in an U14 League clash against Hibs in September 2018.

This stunning Liam Harvey goal for the @AberdeenFCYouth U14s from the half way line is one of the nominations for September's @Atlasknowledge Moment of the Month! Choose your favourite ➡ https://t.co/m0mS8vM8D8#StandFree pic.twitter.com/sxj5QKlE45 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 14, 2018

Robson said: “This is a great opportunity for Liam.”

“As well as 16-year-old Liam up front we will have a 17-year-old playing at the back.

“This is a whole new level for them that they have never experienced before.”

Tie set up with away win at Brora Rangers

Aberdeen booked their place in the second round with a 1-0 away defeat of Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

Facing Arbroath constitutes an even tougher test for Robson’s young squad.

Robson said: “We will see how they cope with it and they will know next time what it takes to get to that level.

“We need to be careful with them as well as it is a young group.

“I am sure they will perform well enough but it will be the biggest challenge for a lot of them that they have ever played in.

“It gives us the chance to look at them and it will be a lesson for them, but we are not going to judge them on this game.”

Entry will be via cash turnstiles only with sections A and B in the Main Stand open for home supporters and sections E and F for away supporters.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults with under 16s free.