Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes calls on team to build momentum for Hampden Scottish Cup semi

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged Aberdeen to use their Scottish Cup run to ignite their Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen will face Celtic in the semi final at Hampden on the weekend of April 11-12.

A 2-0 away defeat of St Mirren in the quarters kept the bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 alive.

McInnes wants the run to Hampden to boost the bid to finish third in the Premiership and qualify for Europe.

The win at St Mirren came at a cost as defender Scott McKenna suffered a suspected hamstring tear. He was today set to go for a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

However, it is feared he could be a doubt for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off with Israel on March 26.

McInnes said: “It is brilliant to be in the semi-final.

“Whenever we have had a Scottish Cup semi-final to look forward to our league form normally improves. Hopefully that continues and we can go into the semi-final in good form.

“Our inconsistency at times is driving me mad.

“Hopefully the performance of the players individually will be good going into the semi.

“Having that focus of the cup game normally allows our league form to improve.”

Reward for triumphing amid testing weather in Paisley is a semi-final clash with Celtic.

McInnes is confident his side can reach the final in May.

He said: “You rarely get to semi-finals and get an easy game.

“If we keep showing improvements I am searching for we will be a touch opponent for any side.”

McKenna suffered a hamstring injury in the second half when racing to win a ball ahead of striker Jonathan Obika.

Boss McInnes suspects a tear but faces a sweat on scan results today as to how long the centre-back will be side-lined.

He said: “I don’t know how significant Scott’s hamstring is.

“I don’t know if he has maybe overdone it in the gym as his back was a bit stiff when he reported on Thursday. He trained then stopped midway through the session on Thursday and didn’t train on Friday.

“We were confident Scott would be fine and it is actually his other hamstring.

“His back and his other hamstring were tight going into the game. The pitch was probably a challenge for the hamstring as well as it was really heavy conditions.

“We just have to wait and see.

“On Scott I won’t know until Monday when we get him imaged to see what the damage is.

“I think it is some sort of tear of the hamstring although how significant I don’t know.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke could face a defensive injury crisis for the Euro 2020 play-offs as Hearts centre-half Souttar will miss the rest of the season with a snapped Achilles.

Souttar suffered the injury in the 1-0 defeat of Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

McKenna, 23, has started four of the eight matches since Clarke took charge, including the two most recent wins against Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

He missed the Euro 2020 qualifying group games against Russia and Belgium last September with a hamstring tear.

However, it is understood the fresh injury is to the other leg.

Asked if McKenna could be a doubt for Scotland’s play-off, McInnes said: “Probably. It depends on the image on Monday and the grade of the hamstring tear.

“Hopefully he can get back for us before then and if he does then he will be there for Scotland as well.

“It doesn’t leave us blessed with too many options but thankfully Mikey (Devlin) was able to come on and defended well for us.

“It is great to have that quality to call upon.”

Cheered on by an 1,800 strong travelling Red Army the Dons grabbed an early lead with an early Lewis Ferguson drive.

Sub Sam Cosgrove added a second from the spot in injury time for his 23rd of the season.

McInnes said: “I was screaming at us to try to get more up the pitch and play more of the game in their half.

“Subconsciously maybe in a cup game the players felt 1-0 was enough and defended our area.

“However, I didn’t want the game to be played out that way as I wanted us to have more of a focal point.

“Hence why we put Sam on to have another option to hit and make sure the centre halves didn’t have it all their own way and come onto us.

“Curtis Main needed a bit more support there as I didn’t think we were getting it to him.

Sometimes you can win games through sheer brilliance and Lewis Ferguson allowed us a bit of that.

“Sometimes you can win through sheer tenacity and will.

“I thought my team were very good. To go to St Mirren, get a clean sheet and beat a team I have high regard for 2-0 is a brilliant result for us.”