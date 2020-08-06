UPDATE: Second positive coronavirus test at Aberdeen

A second positive test for Covid-19 has been returned at Aberdeen.

There is growing uncertainty over Saturday’s televised Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park as a result of the new positive test, after an initial positive result was revealed this afternoon.

It is understood the Dons were investigating whether the first player breached return to training protocols and he was self-isolating while it was established who he had come into contact with at the club.

The Reds’ training today was cancelled.

A statement from the SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group on the matter is expected imminently.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon increased lockdown restrictions in the Granite City for seven days yesterday, due to a spike in cases in the area.

Bars and restaurants have shut, while there is a five-mile travel limit for leisure activities and people from outside Aberdeen have been encouraged not to travel into the city.

There were chaotic scenes outside bars in the city centre over the weekend, with large crowds queuing to get into licensed premises.

According to reports elsewhere, a number of first-team players were in and around the city centre at the weekend.

A Dons player tested positive last month before testing negative after further testing was carried out.

As of this morning, Aberdeen’s game against St Johnstone was expected to go ahead, despite increased restrictions in the north-east, due to the Dons’ football staff being in a “bubble” and training in a bio-secure environment at Cormack Park.

More to follow.