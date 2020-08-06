UPDATE: Questions over whether Aberdeen player who has tested positive for coronavirus breached return to training protocols

Aberdeen are understood to be exploring whether the player who has tested positive for coronavirus may have breached return to training protocols.

There is currently uncertainty over Saturday’s televised Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park as a result of the positive test. The player is self-isolating and it is thought work is ongoing to establish whether other Dons players and staff have come into contact with the individual in question.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon increased lockdown restrictions in the Granite City for seven days yesterday, due to a spike in cases.

Bars and restaurants have shut, while there is a five-mile travel limit for leisure activities and people from outside Aberdeen have been encouraged not to travel into the city.

There were chaotic scenes outside bars in the city centre over the weekend, with large crowds queuing to get into licensed premises.

According to reports elsewhere, a number of first-team players were in and around the city centre at the weekend.

A Dons player tested positive last month before testing negative after further testing was carried out.

As of this morning, Aberdeen’s game against St Johnstone was expected to go ahead, despite increased restrictions in the north-east, due to the Dons’ football staff being in a “bubble” and training in a bio-secure environment at Cormack Park.

However, the latest development appears has cast fresh doubt on whether the fixture can take place as planned, with news on whether the match is still on expected this afternoon.

More to follow.