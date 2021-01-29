Update: Discussions surrounding Sam Cosgrove move ongoing

Talks about Sam Cosgrove’s Aberdeen departure are ongoing after Birmingham City launched a bid for the striker.

The Championship side are believed to have offered the Dons £2million for the Englishman and it is expected that Cosgrove’s move to St Andrew’s will be completed today.

The 24-year-old has scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Reds since joining from Carlisle United in January 2018.

Aberdeen have already rebuffed interest from Sheffield Wednesday in this transfer window and Cosgrove rejected a move to French side Guingamp in the summer.