UPDATE: Aberdeen could get Saturday night kick-off wish AWAY FROM HOME in Scottish Cup

Aberdeen’s plan to trial a late Saturday night kick-off at Pittodrie looks to have been delayed.

However, they could get their chance in the Scottish Cup, with a potential quarter-final against Motherwell or St Mirren, scheduled for 7.20pm on a Saturday night.

The Dons had planned to test a 6pm or 7pm start when Hibs visit in the Premiership next month, however, tickets have today gone on sale revealing the regular 3pm slot has been kept.

Tickets for our match with Hibernian next month are on sale now for members and on general sale from 9.30am tomorrow. Full ticket information ➡️ https://t.co/cB19QdTYcR#StandFree pic.twitter.com/F71tlKPyDx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 14, 2020

The last time the Dons played in the league at Pittodrie on a Saturday evening was against Rangers in January 2002 in a 5.35pm kick-off for Sky Sports TV coverage and the game was stopped for 16 minutes because of crowd trouble.

However, new chairman Dave Cormack – who is based in US city of Atlanta and wants to bring an American-style fan experience to the north-east – thinks the idea will work and had been understood to have held talks with Hibs to give it a go on March 7.

The Easter Road outfit were thought to be concerned over travel arrangements to and from the Granite City for their fans, although the agreement was set to be reciprocal for a potential post-split fixture at Easter Road.

Cormack’s previously stated: “I would like to see us try a Saturday night kick-off.

“There are thousands of people in Aberdeen who play amateur or youth football and rightly so in the city.”

The SPFL and Police Scotland would have also had to approve the plan.

Meanwhile, the Dons could be set play away from home at 7.20pm on a Saturday (February 29), live on the BBC, should they reach the quarter-finals of the national trophy.

An away game against Motherwell or St Mirren awaits the Reds if they get through Wednesday’s fifth-round replay against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The other quarter-finals are Hibs v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Friday, February 28, 7.45pm, BBC), Hearts v Rangers (Feb 29, 5.30pm, Premier Sports) and St Johnstone v Celtic (March 1, 3pm, Premier Sports).