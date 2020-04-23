Aberdeen chief Cormack welcomes Uefa’s determination to finish season

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has welcomed Uefa’s reiteration of their desire to see Europe’s domestic top-flights, including the Scottish Premiership, completed.

Uefa’s executive committee has announced entry to next season’s European competitions will be based on “sporting merit” should current top-flight campaigns be “prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons.”.

However, in their statement, Uefa said they still hope a way to play remaining fixtures can be found, although they confirmed “the health of players, spectators and all those involved in football as well as the public at large must remain the primary concern”.

Scottish football has been suspended since March 13 due to Covid-19. While the lower leagues have been decided on a points per game basis after an SPFL motion was passed by the 42 clubs, this remains a fall-back option for the Premiership.

Yesterday, a letter from Aberdeen chief Cormack to clubs, the SFA – who would be in charge of nominating teams for European competition once the Premiership had been called – and SPFL was revealed, where he asked for time to complete a feasibility study on whether it’s likely the remaining games can be played, behind closed doors or otherwise.

Cormack, AFC chairman, said: “We welcome UEFA’s statement which is aligned to our approach. That is, first and foremost, to explore every option open to us for completing the current season in a way that is safe and feasible and in line with Government restrictions.

“If that is not possible, we need to ensure that we are prepared and have answers to how Scottish football is going to survive and the best way to move forward.”

The “legitimate reasons” for seasons not being completed, according to the European governing body, are the “existence of an official order prohibiting sports events so that the domestic competitions cannot be completed before a date that would make it possible to complete the current season in good time before the next season to start” or “insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible because it would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the domestic competition and/or clubs”.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said a ban on mass gatherings due to Covid-19 wouldn’t be lifted “any time soon”, which would prevent Premiership matches taking place and therefore fulfil the first criteria.

Uefa went on to say, should the season not be completed, national associations will be able to decide the outcome of their leagues via “objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles” and also determine which sides qualify for Continental competition. Aberdeen are currently a point behind Motherwell in the hunt for the Europa League-guaranteeing third place.

Premiership clubs, like those in the already-concluded lower leagues, have voted to decide final placing on a points per game basis should the fixtures not be completed, although the SPFL has agreed to consult the 12 clubs before calling the campaign.