Sean Wallace: Curry for breakfast and rain… Dubai is full of the unexpected

It is pouring with rain out here in Dubai and the bleak forecast is that it will continue for the next two days.

There is also a weather warning that there could be hail showers as well as thunder and lightning.

Not the news you want to hear after packing for 80 degree-plus heat.

My swimming trunks and sun tan lotion have remained in the case.

That could yet be a blessing in disguise as my hotel puts on a host of delicious but very spicy Indian curries for breakfast.

I love curry.

Firing into a curry packed with full-size fiery chillies at 8.30am has been a new experience for me that I have enjoyed every day so far.

But the chillies and curries are the only heat I am experiencing in Dubai.

On the journey to Aberdeen’s hotel in the Jebel Ali area the taxi had to slowly wade through a number of deep areas of water due to the heavy rain … out in the desert.

Dubai only has four inches of rainfall every year. Unfortunately it has all fallen in the days I am out here.

I was talking with someone at my hotel who has been out here in Dubai for three months and there has not been any rain during that time.

Despite the weather, Aberdeen have been making the most of their time in the United Arab Emirates.

Aside from the double training sessions at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence, the Dons were today set to hold a training open day for supporters.

There is a sizeable contingent of expat Dons fans out here and the fan engagement days are very popular.

They allow supporters to meet the players and the club provide photos for children to ask the players to sign.

Aberdeen youth coaches such as Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson have also been coaching at rising club Dubai City FC for the last three days.

City’s president is former Aberdeen youth player Terry Kidd, who won the Scottish Youth Cup with the Dons.

Kidd recently confirmed Dubai City would like to form a long-term link with Aberdeen that could see the Dons tap into the thriving United Arab Emirates player market.

So although the rain continues to fall in Dubai there are already many positives for the Dons to take from this trip.