Aberdeen midfielder Matty Kennedy eyes Europa League progression for against Viking

Winger Matty Kennedy insists he has put the ‘Aberdeen eight’ crisis behind him and is targeting European progress.

Kennedy was one of the eight Dons players who broke Covid-19 protocol by visiting a busy city centre bar on August 1.

Two unnamed players subsequently tested positive and all eight had to go into self-isolation.

All eight were heavily fined by the club and were also hit with three game suspended bans by the SFA.

Aberdeen also suffered three postponements due to corornavirus protocol breaches by the eight and Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli.

Following 19 days without football the Dons have racked up five consecutive wins since a return to action.

Kennedy, 25, has played a key role in all five wins. Now he aims to extend that winning streak by overcoming Viking FK in the Europa League in Norway on Thursday.

Kennedy said: “The club have been brilliant with us and I am really enjoying my football. Just getting back to playing again has been good.

“We have built up momentum and that will give us confidence that we can get a result in Europe.”

Reward for the winner in the one legged second qualifying round tie in Stavanger is an away trip to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon next Thursday.

The Portuguese giants have been rocked with seven players testing positive for Covid-19 at the weekend. That forced the cancellation of a home friendly against Napoli on Sunday.

Despite the potential of that glamour tie in Portugal, Kennedy insists the Dons will not lose focus on the task in hand of despatching in form Viking.

A 5-3 away defeat of Kristiansund on Saturday was Viking’s third straight win and extended an unbeaten run to five.

Kennedy said: “We all want to play against Sporting Lisbon because we know how big a club that is.

“However we just have to concentrate on that first game, win that and then get there. The manager has said to just concentrate on one game as it comes.

“We will watch clips of the opposition team and will work on the training ground how to play against them. I am sure Viking will have good players as they are in Europe for a reason so we need to be on our game.”

A January signing from St Johnstone the winger has become a major cog in boss Derek McInnes’ starting XI.

Kennedy experienced European action for the first time in his career when comfortably despatching NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands 6-0 at Pittodrie in the previous round.

He admits the lure of European football, this is Aberdeen’s seventh consecutive season in the Europa League, was a major draw when signing for the club.

He said: “European football is one of the reasons I came to Aberdeen. I really enjoyed the last game for my debut in European football. I can’t wait, if the gaffer picks me, to play in the Viking game.”

Kennedy picked up a knee knock in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock but is confident he will be fit to face Viking.

He said: “I have hurt my knee a little bit but I am sure I will be okay.”

Aberdeen will jet off to Norway tomorrow morning on a high having secured five straight wins for the first time since August 2017. Kennedy warned the Dons have yet to hit top gear.

He said: “There were stages against Kilmarnock where we played well and stages where we weren’t at our best. We have better performances in the locker.

“When we are not actually playing at our best we are still winning which is a good sign. We didn’t play badly against Kilmarnock but I think we have more to give.”