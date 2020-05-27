Remembering Aberdeen’s great escape 25 years on

This week marks 25 years since the Dons completed their great escape from relegation.

Aberdeen beat Dunfermline in the second leg of their play-off at East End Park to secure their Premiership status.

The season didn’t start well for the Reds as they won just twice in the league in the first four months of the campaign.

The continuing poor form saw club legend Willie Miller sacked as manager in February 1995 with Roy Aitken stepping up from his player-assistant manager role to take charge.

Initially results didn’t improve and it looked as if the Dons may be headed for automatic relegation. But four wins from the final five fixtures meant a ninth-placed finish and a play-off with First Division runners-up Dunfermline.

Aberdeen beat the Pars 3-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg thanks to a double from Duncan Shearer and one from Stephen Glass.

In the return at East End Park the first goal was always likely to be vital and the Reds secured it after 50 minutes. Stephen Wright’s cross from the right flank was headed home by Billy Dodds.

Midway through the second period it was 2-0 when Shearer broke away down the left and his low delivery was turned in by Joe Miller on the slide.

Inside the final 20 minutes Paul Smith pulled one back for Dunfermline, but Glass put the seal on Aberdeen’s survival eight minutes from time, rounding Guido van de Kamp to score.

