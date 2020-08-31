Tough potential ties await Aberdeen should they reach Europa League’s third qualifying round

Aberdeen’s potential opponents for the Europa League third qualifying round have been revealed.
The Dons – who today found out they will travel to Norway to play Viking FK in QR2 on September 17 – could meet the winner of the second-round tie between Hungary’s Honved and Sweden’s Malmo, Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon and Holland’s PSV Eindhoven should they get through.
Their third round opponents will be decided by a draw at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland at noon tomorrow.
