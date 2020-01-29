Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Tony Docherty: Narrative surrounding Aberdeen performances and future of Derek McInnes is ‘massively disrespectful’

by Ryan Cryle
29/01/2020, 1:52 pm Updated: 29/01/2020, 2:23 pm
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, right, speaks with assistant Tony Docherty.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, right, speaks with assistant Tony Docherty.
Send us a story

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty has labelled the “narrative” regarding the team’s results and the future of boss Derek McInnes as “massively disrespectful”.

Dons fans in Paisley for the 0-0 stalemate with St Mirren aimed much-publicised chants at McInnes after the game on Sunday as frustrations boiled over.

Since the winter break, the Reds have also scraped past League One Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup and lost 1-0 to rivals for the Premiership’s third spot, Motherwell, at Pittodrie.

Docherty, previewing Saturday’s Premiership visit to play Rangers at Ibrox, said:

Docherty said the players and staff are also frustrated, having gone 292 minutes without a goal from open play.

For our take on the current situation at Aberdeen, listen to this week’s episode of Northern Goal.

Breaking