Tony Docherty: Narrative surrounding Aberdeen performances and future of Derek McInnes is ‘massively disrespectful’

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty has labelled the “narrative” regarding the team’s results and the future of boss Derek McInnes as “massively disrespectful”.

Dons fans in Paisley for the 0-0 stalemate with St Mirren aimed much-publicised chants at McInnes after the game on Sunday as frustrations boiled over.

Since the winter break, the Reds have also scraped past League One Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup and lost 1-0 to rivals for the Premiership’s third spot, Motherwell, at Pittodrie.

Docherty, previewing Saturday’s Premiership visit to play Rangers at Ibrox, said:

💬 Tony – I find some of the narrative going about has been massively disrespectful. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2020

Docherty said the players and staff are also frustrated, having gone 292 minutes without a goal from open play.

💬 Tony – The mood in the camp is good but there’s frustration at the way things have gone in some matches. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2020

💬 Tony – We know we need to be better in the final third and we’re determined to put things right. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2020

