Tommie Hoban signs Aberdeen contract extension, keeping him at Pittodrie until next summer

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban has signed an extension to his short-term deal, which will keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Hoban, who was previously on loan at the Dons from Watford, was signed in the summer after fighting back from a serious knee injury suffered while at Aberdeen in the 2018/2019 campaign.

It was the latest injury to ravage the centre-half’s career, who was released by the Hornets at the end of last season.

During his loan spell at Pittodrie, Hoban also suffered a long-term shoulder injury, while he has previously injured the cruciate ligament in his other knee.

The fit-again 26-year-old has impressed with his composure in the backline on his nine appearances so far this term, playing in a back three, and there had been hints the club would tie him down to a longer contract.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said: “I’m delighted to have Tommie signed up for the rest of the campaign. I’ve been really impressed with how he has performed, and he deserves a lot of credit for battling back from a serious injury.

“Hopefully in the months ahead we can have another conversation about extending his time with us further, but, for now, I’m pleased he has committed until the end of the season.”