Tommie Hoban plays for Aberdeen in Hibernian friendly

Defender Tommie Hoban featured as a trialist for Aberdeen during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

The Dons are short on options in defence after Mikey Devlin suffered a hamstring injury in a pre-season bounce game against Ross County which is likely to keep him out until September.

Fellow Scotland international Scott McKenna suffered a torn hamstring against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on February 29 which was expected to rule him out for the remainder of the season before Scottish football went into shutdown a fortnight later.

Dons manager Derek McInnes has previously said he does not have scope in his budget to bring in new additions unless a player leaves the club.

Hoban, who is a free agent, was on the verge of landing a short-term deal with the Dons in March prior to lockdown.

Tommie Hoban, who is training at Cormack Park, played as a trialist against Hibernian yesterday.

The former Watford defender suffered a cruciate ligament injury in February 2019 during a loan spell with the Dons.