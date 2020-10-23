Tommie Hoban hoping Aberdeen displays can provide Irish chance

Tommie Hoban hopes performing well for the Dons can get him back in the international reckoning.

After 18 months on the sidelines following a cruciate ligament injury, the defender has impressed after making his comeback for Aberdeen this season.

Hoban, who is set to face Celtic at Pittodrie in Sunday’s Premiership clash, has already appeared 11 times for the Reds this term.

The 26-year-old hopes he can keep up his performance levels for the Dons and potentially earn himself another opportunity at international level.

Hoban won 11 caps for Republic of Ireland Under-21s between 2014 and 2016 and would love a crack at the senior side.

Although born in London, Hoban is from an Irish family and his ambition is to play for the boys in green.

The former Watford defender said: “It’s definitely an ambition. I sound English, but my family is very much Irish.

“I see myself as Irish really as much as I do English. If the opportunity came to play for them again, which is definitely one of my goals, then I’ll 100 per cent ready to take it.

“I hope if I can start racking up the games for Aberdeen and get 30 or 40 games this year, hopefully I’ll get myself back in the picture with Ireland.”

If any player requires inspiration to not give up on their dreams at international level they should look no further than Hoban’s Aberdeen team mate Andy Considine.

It seemed as if years of solid service at Pittodrie wouldn’t be recognised by Scotland, until this month.

At the age of 33, Considine was called into the international squad by boss Steve Clarke for the Uefa Nations League fixtures against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The Reds stopper helped Scotland to two victories and two clean sheets and boosted his chances of being involved in next month’s European Championship play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade.

The rest of the Aberdeen squad were thrilled as Considine finally got the opportunity to pull on the Dark Blue.

© Alan Harvey - SNS Group / SFA

Having first arrived at Pittodrie two years ago, Hoban says he was surprised to discover Considine had never received a Scotland call-up prior to this month.

He added: “Everyone is absolutely delighted for him. I couldn’t believe that it was his first call up.

“I’ve known him for a couple of years, and I just assumed that he’d definitely been involved at some stage before. Everyone’s over the moon for him.

“He played in two games, it was two great results and two clean sheets.

“I think it just shows what a top professional he is and what a great player he is to be able to slot straight into a team and put in two great performances like that. I’m absolutely delighted for him and everybody else is.”

Having barely watched a Scotland game before, Hoban found himself taking in three in a week earlier this month as Clarke’s side defeated Israel in the Euro play-off semi-final before Considine’s involvement against Slovakia and the Czechs.

He said: “I’ve maybe watched one Scotland game in my whole life and now I’ve watched three in a week.

“I started watching the England game and thought ‘I’m not really into this game, I don’t know why I’m watching it’. So I flicked over to the Scotland game.

“My little boy was born up here in Aberdeen, so he’s actually Scottish. I’ve got to watch Scotland for him.”

Meanwhile, it is likely the extent of Jonny Hayes’ groin injury will be revealed today.

The Irishman was forced off after half an hour of Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Hamilton Accies with the problem.

Hayes was scanned on Wednesday with the Dons hoping he may be available to face Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday, or at least have a chance of taking on the Hoops at Hampden a week later in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Striker Ryan Edmondson, midfielder Ross McCrorie and defender Ash Taylor all received knocks against Hamilton, but are expected to be available to face Celtic.